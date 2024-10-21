Edinburgh’s Halloween hotspot unmasks spooky season secrets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Edinburgh Dungeon, renowned for bringing scare-seeking guests the most terrifying tales from the past, has revealed how the attraction prepares for its busiest time of the year.

Lyndsay Hebert, Performance Manager at The Edinburgh Dungeon, has been perfecting the art of fear for over two decades. With 23 years of experience at the attraction, Halloween is her favourite time of year.

For her, it’s not just about costumes and decorations—it’s about blending history, creativity, and horror to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Lyndsay reveals that preparations for Halloween begin as early as January. Edinburgh, known as one of Europe’s most haunted cities, provides the perfect backdrop, with its ghost stories and local legends offering endless inspiration. Lyndsay takes pride in the city’s dark history, saying, “There’s always a new chilling tale to tell.”

“The concept might evolve, but starting early ensures we deliver the best experience,” she explains. With over 50 performances on peak days and more than 1,000 over the Halloween season, the entire team works tirelessly to create a terrifying experience every time.

The actors are key to The Dungeon’s success, with quick costume and makeup changes happening throughout the day. Each performer begins with a base of scars, cuts, and bruises, adding more layers as they switch roles. “The messier the hair, the better,” Lyndsay says. Hair and makeup touch-ups are ongoing to maintain authenticity, and it’s the actors’ relentless energy that brings The Dungeon to life.

“There’s nothing a Dungeon actor loves more than hearing the screams of the audience—you know you’ve done your job well!” Lyndsay enthuses.

Behind the scenes, the work is just as intense as what happens onstage. “There’s never a dull day in The Dungeon!” she exclaims. “The actors move quickly, switching costumes, makeup, and characters every hour.”

This year’s Halloween event, Halloween: The Monster of Glamis, runs from 12th October to 3rd November. Guests will explore the eerie passageways of Glamis Castle, where a monstrous presence awaits. What starts as an innocent birthday celebration for the Laird’s youngest family member quickly turns into a nightmare as guests confront the terrifying Monster of Glamis and the chilling Room of Skulls, filled with ominous whispers from the past.

For those brave enough to enter, The Edinburgh Dungeon promises a Halloween experience like no other. With fresh stories, immersive settings, and a dedicated team ready to create the ultimate fright, visitors are in for a hauntingly good time!

Will you survive the Monster of Glamis and escape the Room of Skulls?

Pre-book now, or for more information, visit the Edinburgh Dungeon’s website: https://www.thedungeons.com/edinburgh/whats-inside/events/monster-of-glamis/.