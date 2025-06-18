Emmy award-winning TV producer swaps the control room for stand-up in Edinburgh debut

Britt Migs brings her sharp-witted, deeply personal show ‘Dolphin Mode’ to the Fringe following sold-out US run.

She’s won an Emmy for her work behind the scenes in American television – but this August, Britt Migs is stepping into the spotlight with the UK debut of her hit comedy show Dolphin Mode, running at Underbelly’s brand-new Buttercup venue in George Square from July 30 to August 24 (not 11th).

A seasoned New York-based TV and digital producer, Migs is best known Stateside for her work on award-winning broadcast and digital content. Now, she’s bringing a far more personal story to Edinburgh: a blisteringly funny hour chronicling the collapse of her marriage, her bisexual awakening, and the absurd world of post-divorce dating.

The show, which premiered to a sold-out audience at Caveat in New York before selling out again during the New York Comedy Festival and at the Knockouts Comedy Festival this year, is part stand-up, part confessional – and wholly unfiltered.

It all started on one fateful Super Bowl weekend. On the Friday, Migs lost her job. By Sunday, she was getting divorced. “My ex-husband was extorted by a sex bot on Instagram,” she says, still stunned. “He sent it a $700 iTunes gift card. That was when I knew I had to write a show.”

The comedy that followed is both outrageous and relatable – a rollercoaster of heartbreak, online scammers, dismal dating apps, and self-discovery. With biting humour and emotional candour, Migs also unpacks the reality of coming out in her 30s, navigating queer relationships, and leaving behind the life she thought she was supposed to want.

“It turns out I wasn’t just straight and sad,” she laughs. “I was closeted and angry.”

Though new to the UK comedy scene, Migs is no stranger to a live audience. She regularly hosts Sunday Sauce, a popular bi-monthly stand-up show at Union Hall in Brooklyn, and her sharp writing has appeared in Reductress, Slackjaw, and FlexxMag. Her sketches have been featured on Cracked’s digital platforms.

But it’s this deeply personal shift – from award-winning producer to stand-up storyteller – that marks a new chapter for the New Yorker.

“Comedy saved me,” she says. “I got divorced, came out, shaved my entire body smooth like a dolphin for a date who ghosted me, and somehow ended up here. Edinburgh feels like the right place to tell this story.”

If Dolphin Mode is anything like her track record, it’s one not to miss.