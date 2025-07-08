Experience Edinburgh’s sporting heritage at pop up exhibition at St James Quarter

As part of the city-wide Edinburgh 900 celebrations, a new exhibition celebrating Edinburgh’s rich sporting legacy opens this Wednesday at St James Quarter. Free and open to all, the exhibition invites visitors to explore Edinburgh Leisure’s proud history of leisure and sport through engaging displays and stories.

Located in a dedicated Edinburgh 900 pop-up on Leith Street, next to Mor Bakery, the exhibition showcases the “City of Leisure” theme and features highlights from three captivating Edinburgh Leisure displays.

Great Lengths & Your Health is for Life

Discover Edinburgh Leisure’s 27-year commitment to promoting active lifestyles and delve into the fascinating history of the city’s Victorian swimming pools, including the iconic Royal Commonwealth Pool.

Teeing Off Through Time

Celebrate Edinburgh’s prestigious golfing heritage designed to be displayed at the 125th Edinburgh Evening News Dispatch Trophy, held at Braid Hills Golf Course in May.

Learn about the city’s pivotal role in golf’s origins, explore Edinburgh Leisure’s six scenic golf courses, and uncover the stories behind historic tournaments like the Dispatch Trophy and Gibson Cup, which have shaped local golfing traditions for over 130 years.

Whether you're a sports enthusiast, history buff, leisure enthusiast or simply curious, this exhibition offers a unique opportunity to experience Edinburgh’s sporting spirit - all under one roof.

Admission is free, and no booking is required. If you missed the exhibition at the Royal Commonwealth Pool last autumn, now’s your chance to catch it in the heart of the city. You can learn about Edinburgh Leisure’s Active Communities programmes, which support over 12,500 people affected by health conditions, disabilities, inequalities and poverty to get active; membership options including their 4-week summer pass, available now; fundraising initiatives; and volunteering opportunities too.