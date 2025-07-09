Family Days Out Just Got Better – Free Entry for Kids at Scone Palace

This summer, as school holidays get underway, families are invited to enjoy a day out at Scone Palace with Kids Go Free promotion, running from 30 June to 15 August 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perfect for keeping the kids busy and entertained.

Set in the heart of Perthshire, just over an hour drive from both Glasgow and Edinburgh, Scone Palace is offering free entry for children (aged 15 and under), making it an unforgettable and affordable day out for families across Scotland.

From ancient kings to, mazes, Scone Palace is bursting with history, nature, and fun for children of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stone of destiny

Perth’s historic landmark offers a unique blend of storytelling from times gone by, outdoor adventure, and family fun. Children can step into the past as they stand where Scottish kings, including Macbeth, Robert the Bruce, and Charles II had been crowned on Moot Hill and pose for a photo on the replica Stone of Destiny. Inside the Palace, young visitors can take part in a special treasure hunt, a fun way to explore history, with a small prize at the end as a reward.

The Palace grounds provide plenty of space for children to run, explore, and play. With over 100 acres of gardens and woodlands to discover, there’s no shortage of fresh air and freedom. The grounds feature an adventure playground, the Murray star- Maze, and a chance to spot local wildlife including butterflies, squirrels, and the famous vibrant peacocks that roam the estate.

Families can take a break in the coffee shop, where all food is freshly prepared on-site using ingredients from the Palace’s Kitchen Garden. From tasty baked goods and hearty soups to child-friendly lunchboxes, there’s something to suit every appetite. The gift shop also offers a handpicked selection of books and toys, perfect for children eager to take home a souvenir from their day.

To make summer visits even more exciting, Scone Palace will host special event days included with the Kids Go Free admission. Visitors can enjoy Falconry Fridays on 11 July and 15 August and join in on the fun at the Circus Workshops taking place 24 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kids enjoying a royal tour

The Kids Go Free promotion runs daily from 10:00am to 4:00pm between 30 June and 15 August 2025. Tickets can be booked online or purchased at the gate. With something for everyone, from history lovers and nature enthusiasts to energetic little explorers, Scone Palace is the ideal summer day out for families that will keep costs down.

Whether you’re walking in the footsteps of ancient kings, solving the Palace treasure hunt, or simply enjoying an ice cream in the sun, Scone Palace is ready to welcome families for a summer of stories, adventure and memories – now with free entry for kids. With its beautiful historic backdrops, blooming gardens and wide-open spaces, it’s as picturesque as it is fun.

For more information, and to book tickets: https://www.scone-palace.co.uk/event/kids-go-free