Festive gift hunt comes to Newhailes House and Gardens in Musselburgh

Edinburgh Illustrations and Birlinn Publishing at Newhailes House & Gardens

Newhailes visitors get the chance to win tickets and vouchers for upcoming Christmas shopping fair

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deck the Halls, a brand new Christmas gift fair coming to the SEC from 28-30 November, is teaming up with partner, National Trust for Scotland to host a giant festive gift hunt at Newhailes House and Gardens

Newhailes House & Gardens in Musselburgh will host the gift hunt from Friday 7 - Sunday 9 November, giving visitors the chance to seek out hidden golden envelopes containing tickets to Deck the Halls and up to £150 worth of vouchers to spend at the upcoming event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming to Glasgow for the first time in partnership with National Trust for Scotland, Deck the Halls promises to be an upmarket Christmas shopping experience like no other. Featuring up to 125 handpicked exhibitors, ranging from unique gifts to food and drink and interactive festive workshops, Deck the Halls will help visitors tick off their Christmas list and get into the festive spirit in luxury and style.

Gift hunt winners will get the chance to browse artisan food and drink brands like BeeHype Honey and Craobh Gin; explore handcrafted gifts from Lin-Pin Crafts, Marc Peters Glass and Edinburgh Illustrations; shop unique accessories from Maccessori, Lindsay McDowall and Gist Jewellery; as well as discover thoughtful gifts for everyone from the likes of Birlinn Publishing and National Trust for Scotland.

Speaking about the gift hunt, event organiser Springboard Events’ Managing Director, Mark Saunders said: “We wanted the lead up to Deck the Halls to feel every bit as magical as the event itself. Our gift hunt with National Trust for Scotland gives visitors the chance to soak up the Christmas spirit and enjoy some festive fun in the properties’ picturesque surroundings before stepping into Scotland’s newest festive shopping experience. It’s a taste of what’s to come as we get ready for our Glasgow debut later this month.”

National Trust for Scotland Director of Commercial Enterprises, Caroline Reid said: “We’re excited to be part of the celebrations leading up to Deck the Halls. Newhailes House & Gardens will provide the perfect setting for a festive adventure, and the gift hunt is a fantastic way for visitors to celebrate Scotland’s heritage and Christmas spirit while enjoying some of our most loved properties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to Newhailes House & Gardens this weekend will be invited to participate in the Deck the Halls gift hunt and find the limited number of hidden golden envelopes at each property containing tickets and vouchers for the event*.

Tickets for Deck the Halls are available to book now and save £2. General admission is £16 but with advanced booking, tickets can be purchased now for just £14 (children under 15 go free).

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.deckthehallsshow.com.

Facebook: /deck-the-halls-show

Instagram: @deckthehallsshow

*T&Cs apply.