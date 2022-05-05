While much of Anansi Boys is being shot at Leith's First Stage Studios, film crews and extras were spotted on Canning Street near Haymarket on Thursday morning.

The street has been closed to traffic, from 9.30am to 10pm, to allow the shoot to take place.

Since filming began in November last year, several stars have been spotted in and around the Capital.

Other actors starring in the show include Malachi Kirby, Delroy Lindo, Jason Watkins and Fiona Shaw.

The six-part drama will follow the two sons of the trickster spider-god Anansi.

The story was developed during conversations between Gaiman and comedian Sir Lenny Henry, with the new adaptation reuniting the pair as executive producers and writers.

In a recent interview, Gaiman said: “Anansi Boys began around 1996, from a conversation I had with Lenny Henry about writing a story that was diverse and part of the culture that we both loved.

“I wrote a novel, a (I hope) joyous and funny book about a dead god and his two sons, about birds and ghosts and beasts and cops, based in Caribbean and African tales.

“It was my first number one NYT bestseller and went on to become a beloved and award-winning book.”

Lenny Henry, Whoopi Goldberg and Neil Gaiman on the set of Anansi Boys in Edinburgh.

Gaiman said they are “trying to make a new kind of show with Anansi Boys, and to break ground with it to make something that celebrates and rejoices in diversity both in front of and behind the camera.

“I’m so thrilled it’s happening and that people will be meeting Mr Nancy, Charlie and Spider, the Bird Woman and the rest of them.”

Sir Lenny said: “I’ve been a huge fan (and couch sleeping friend) of Neil Gaiman’s for over 30 years and I have loved being a part of the Anansi Boys creative team.

“I love that we’re going to have a suitably diverse cast and crew to tell this joyous story.

“What’s great is that the whole production is listening and ensuring that inclusion is happening and is being seen to be done.”

Isabel Davis, executive director at Screen Scotland, said: “It’s phenomenal that Amazon Studios, Douglas Mackinnon and Neil Gaiman are bringing a second production to Scotland.

“It’s having a transformative impact on the local industry and Screen Scotland has been delighted to work with the production and the team at First Stage Studios to support it coming to Scotland, including sourcing crew, locations, support for traineeships, and identifying new and diverse talent, alongside a world class team from Scotland and beyond.”

Another Amazon production, Good Omens, shot much of its second season in Edinburgh. Stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen were spotted by fans on multiple occasions.