Neil Gaiman dramas take over Edinburgh as filming takes place in the Capital for Good Omens and Anansi Boys.

Filming for both Good Omens and Anansi Boys has taken place in Edinburgh.

Spider Pictures are currently filming at a location house on Blackford Road in Edinburgh Road as they work on an Amazon Studios TV Drama called Anansi Boys.

Anansi Boys is an upcoming miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman, which follows the two sons of the African spider-god Anansi.

It comes as the second series of Gaiman's hit series Good Omens is also being filmed in the Capital on Circus Lane and Moray Place which took place on Monday.

Some Edinburgh residents spotted Good Omens stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant in ‘full costume’ for the series in the Capital.

The filming for Anansi Boys will take place on November 30 and December 1 and ‘tech vehicles’ are reportedly at the scene. Blackford road is expected to be closed until 6pm on Tuesday.

Rhian Howells, assistant location manager for ‘Anansi Boys’ said: “We’d like to ask all residents to please park in their driveways specifically on November 30 and December 1.

"We will have security, location assistants and Marshalls who will ensure local access for all residents safely on these dates.

"We are acutely aware of the current health situation in regard to Covid-19 and are taking the necessary steps to enable a safe working environment that protects the public and complies with the government’s guidance on managing the risks of COVID-19.

"Additionally, we are adhering to Industry guidance in the planning and management of our shoot."

On Moray Place, a Good Omens scene set in early 1800s saw actors in full period drama costumes and filming involved the use of five horses pulling a number of carriages and elevated platforms.

The Anansi Boys series - which has been developed by Gaiman and his friend Sir Lenny Henry - was said to begin filming at First Stage Studios in Leith later this year.

It will star actors Malachi Kirby as Charlie and Delroy Lindo as Mr Nancy.

Gaiman said they are trying to make "a new kind of show" with Anansi Boys and create something that "celebrates and rejoices in diversity both in front of and behind the camera".

