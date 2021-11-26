Crowley's Bentley spotted on site for Good Omens filming in Edinburgh.

Film Edinburgh confirmed filming is currently taking place in the Capital, as they said film operators are currently keeping an eye out for the weather.

It comes as locals spotted Good Omens crew filming on Circus Lane off St Vincent Street in Stockbridge on Friday.

Good Omens Series 2, produced by BBC Studios together with Amazon Prime, confirmed it was filming in Scotland.

Filming was said to commence in October and will finish in March.

However, following a red weather warning for wind in the east coast issued by the Met Office, there is a concern that strong and dangerous winds could put an end to any filming taking place in the Capital.

A Film Edinburgh Spokesperson said: “Filming has not been affected at this point but they are watching it.

“If the winds get too high then those filming won’t be able to continue as it would affect safety.

“If there are any dangers or any risk at all to crew or members of the public then they will stop.”

Operators are expecting filming disruption at around 6pm due to the wind.

It is understood that those filming will have wind speed monitors which will track when it is too dangerous to film.

Film scenes for a television series for BBC Studios and Amazon Prime was confirmed to take place on Friday between 11am and 9pm in Circus Lane.

The filming involves an old car which will be positioned along the lane.

