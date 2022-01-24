Everyone has their favourite Avenger – but who is the most powerful of them all?
As the MCU dives deeper into the characters we know and love and their powers continue to grow, the list becomes harder and harder to narrow down.
Still we’ve done our best here, based on who would win over who in a fight,
That means there might be some controversial picks within this list.
It can be hard to say who’s more powerful when it comes to physical strength versus magical, especially as more types of magic are introduced into the MCU.
Nonetheless, we’ve done our best. Here are the top ten most powerful Avengers in the MCU films, from strongest to weakest.
1. Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch
Even before Wanda opened up to her full powers as the Scarlet Witch in the finale of WandaVision, she was the only Avenger capable of holding her own with Thanos. She literally began to rip him apart with her magic in Avengers: Endgame and managed to hold him off with one hand in Avengers: Infinity War. When Wanda finally came into her own in the final episode of WandaVision, Agatha said that her powers would even exceed that of the Sorceror Supreme. Enough said; she's at the top of the list.
2. Vision
Making Wanda and Vision the official power couple of the MCU, Vision comes in a close second. He can fly, shoot lasers from his eyes, and dematerialise at will. The only time he's ever been bested is when he was slowed down by Wanda (cementing her place at #1) in Captain America: Civil War and when he was caught off guard in Infinity War. Backed with the power of an Infinity Stone, Vision could overpower nearly another Avenger at his peak.
3. Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel
Even if she's not around much, it's Carol Danvers who turns the tide of battle in Avengers: Endgame. She holds her own with Thanos in hand-to-hand combat for longer than Thor, Iron Man, or Captain America, and takes down his enormous warship single-handedly. Danvers is also trained by both human and Kree military, making her a skilled tactician capable of defending several planets across the universe, if her hints at where she's been since the 90s are anything to go by.
4. Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man
This might be a controversial one, but Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Peter Parker in a whole new dimension: the Mirror Dimension. He was able to use his bright mind to outwit Doctor Strange, a sorcerer who put Norse gods in their place, keeping him trapped there for most of the film. Spider-Man's strength is often underestimated as well; he catches serum-powered Bucky's vibranium arm with barely a wince at the age of 16. As we move into an era of an older Spider-Man with Tom Holland, it'll be interesting to see how his powers continue to mature.
