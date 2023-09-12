Watch more videos on Shots!

Holy cow! To mark 83 years since Batman's first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics back in 1939, Vue cinemas is celebrating the iconic superhero by bringing some of the most iconic films back to the big screen this weekend.

On Batman Day (Saturday, September 16), Vue Edinburgh Omni and Ocean Terminal will be allowing comic book fans to enjoy three films featuring the caped crusader and his gang of infamous rogues in some of their most beloved and acclaimed moments.

With Michael Keaton donning the famous cowl, Tim Burton’s Batman from 1989 brought the world of Gotham City to life with thrilling action pieces, an iconic score from Danny Elfman and a comically wicked turn from actor Jack Nicholson, who played his iconic archnemesis The Joker.

In 2009, director Christopher Nolan took the helm with The Dark Knight, portraying the DC superhero in his most daring and dramatic role yet, leading to one of the most entertaining blockbusters to date, complete with award-winning performances and jaw-dropping set pieces.

With Christian Bale grappling the dual role of Batman/Bruce Wayne against a very different take on the clown prince of crime, Heath Ledger’s legendary performance as The Joker which saw the actor win an posthumous Academy Award.

Finally, Gothamites can revel in the more recent capers that put DC’s fictional city in Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix in a much grittier and personal take on the infamous Batman villain. Watch the warped world of the man who would put a smile on people’s faces, for better or worse, become the iconic big screen baddie we know and hate to love.

All three of these epic Batman blockbusters also return to the big screen as part of Warners Bros 75th anniversary, which Vue has marked by rescreening a number of the production company’s most iconic films, including the The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and sci-fi film Interstellar, all of which will be screening at Vue venues later this year.

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said: “Some of the most recognisable big screen moments of all time come from the adventures of Batman in his many blockbusters, so we’re thrilled to offer film fans the chance to catch some of his greatest adventures this Batman Day.

“Our Back on the Big Screen releases have been proving incredibly popular with film fans looking to rewatch their favourites or even see classics for the first time – and we’re hugely excited to bring Batman back to Vue.”