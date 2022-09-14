Major chains including Cineworld and Odeon will close their doors on September 19, but VUE, which has two cinemas in the Capital, has announced it is screening the event live.

The Queen's funeral is expected to become the most watched global broadcast in history, with an approximate 4.1billion people watching.

In a statement on social media, VUE said that all UK venues are participating in the special broadcast, including the cinemas at Omni Centre and Ocean Terminal.

Concessions stands will also not be selling the usual hotdogs, popcorn and ice-cream – but guests will be offered a complimentary bottle of water upon entry.

In a statement on social media, VUE said: "On Monday 19 September, our UK venues will be screening the live broadcast of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

"Seats will be free of charge and our retail offering will be limited to complimentary bottled water during the broadcast, with no other snacks or drinks available for purchase. No other content will be shown on this day."

Wellwishers hopinng to watch the Queen’s funeral live at one of Edinburgh’s VUE cinemas can book seats for free at myvue.com

There will be a national bank holiday on Monday to allow as many people as possible to watch the Queen’s funeral.

Lying in state will continue until 6.30am, then the monarch’s coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

Senior members of the family are expected to follow behind – just like they did for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The military will line the streets and also join the procession.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

The service will be televised, and a national two minutes’ silence is expected to be held.