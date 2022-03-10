BBC Debate Night Edinburgh: How to be a part of live studio audience of TV show filming in Capital next week?
BBC Scotland's topical discussion programme is coming to the Capital, and producers are looking for locals to join the studio audience.
The show will be filmed in Edinburgh, during the early evening on Wednesday, March 16.
You can apply for studio tickets by visiting the Debate Night website, clicking ‘Apply to the Audience’ and filling out a short questionnaire.
Stephen Jardine, the host of Debate Night, said: “Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland that gives you the opportunity to put your questions to some of the country’s key decision-makers and public figures.
“Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Are you retired, self-employed or just starting out in the workplace?
“It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion – so we couldn’t do it without you!”
Debate Night will also be filming in Glasgow and Stirling in the coming weeks.