St James Quarter: New Lane 7 mini-golf course to open in Edinburgh
A premium mini-golf course will open next month in a bowling alley in Edinburgh’s new shopping centre .
Lane7, which opened its doors in the St James Quarter in 2021, has confirmed that its ‘I Like Big Putts’ mini-golf course will be opening in a month’s time.
The bowling alley and gaming centre, which offers a significant roster of activities, including shuffleboard, interactive darts pods, shooting alley, and arcades, is investing £700,000 in the state-of-the-art 14-hole futuristic course.
As well as announcing the new course, Lane7 bosses have shared a selection of CGI plans for some holes that will be available to play, including ‘Tic Tap Toe’ and Pinball Wizard.
Graeme Smith, Chief Operating Officer for Lane 7, said: “After such a warm welcome by locals, it was a no-brainer to invest a further £700,000 to add our new mini-golf concept; adding to our unique blend of premium activities all available in one under one roof.”
Jennifer Laseen, Food & Beverage Director at St James Quarter, said: “We are beyond excited to see Lane7’s mini-golf course open. The brand’s signature neon golf cart has been quite the talking point since we opened with many of our guests using it as a great photo opportunity. At St James Quarter, we pride ourselves on providing world-class facilities that will entertain people of all ages and Lane7 does just that.”
Lane7 is the UK’s largest independent bowling and gaming operator.
Their venues offer ‘grown-up gaming’ with ping-pong, urban golf, 80s-style arcade games and karaoke alongside cocktails and beer pong.