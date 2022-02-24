Lane7, which opened its doors in the St James Quarter in 2021, has confirmed that its ‘I Like Big Putts’ mini-golf course will be opening in a month’s time.

The bowling alley and gaming centre, which offers a significant roster of activities, including shuffleboard, interactive darts pods, shooting alley, and arcades, is investing £700,000 in the state-of-the-art 14-hole futuristic course.

As well as announcing the new course, Lane7 bosses have shared a selection of CGI plans for some holes that will be available to play, including ‘Tic Tap Toe’ and Pinball Wizard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Smith, Chief Operating Officer for Lane 7, said: “After such a warm welcome by locals, it was a no-brainer to invest a further £700,000 to add our new mini-golf concept; adding to our unique blend of premium activities all available in one under one roof.”

Jennifer Laseen, Food & Beverage Director at St James Quarter, said: “We are beyond excited to see Lane7’s mini-golf course open. The brand’s signature neon golf cart has been quite the talking point since we opened with many of our guests using it as a great photo opportunity. At St James Quarter, we pride ourselves on providing world-class facilities that will entertain people of all ages and Lane7 does just that.”

Lane7 is the UK’s largest independent bowling and gaming operator.

The boutique bowling alley will open a mini-golf course next month.

Their venues offer ‘grown-up gaming’ with ping-pong, urban golf, 80s-style arcade games and karaoke alongside cocktails and beer pong.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.