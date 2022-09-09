David Tennant says new BBC drama Inside Man is ‘unlike anything else on TV'
David Tennant is reuniting with former Doctor Who writer Steven Moffat in a new BBC drama – and the Bathgate-born actor has said it's unlike anything he’s ever seen on TV.
Inside Man stars Tennant as a vicar, whose life begins to intertwine with that of a prisoner on death row, played by Stanley Tucci, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the former Doctor Who actor said that the four-part drama series feels very much like a typical Moffat production.
“I don’t know what I’m allowed to tell you,” said the 51-year-old. “It’s very hard to describe – I know that much.
“It’s not really like anything else I’ve seen, and yet it’s very recognisably Steven [Moffat].
“But – it’s really hard to describe! There are all these very disparate elements that he brings together in his usual brilliant, entirely unexpected way.”
A release date for Inside Man has not yet been confirmed by the BBC.
Last month, it was announced that Tennant will star alongside James McAvoy, Michael Sheen and Sandra Oh in a new two-part bonus episode of The Sandman TV series.
The dark fantasy drama series, which will screen on Netflix, is based on Neil Gaiman’s beloved award-winning DC Comics series.
It follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the mistakes he has made during his vast existence.
The surprise two-part episode will feature an animated story titled A Dream Of A Thousand Cats starring Tom Sturridge as Dream.
The episode’s guest voice cast features Killing Eve actress Oh as The Prophet, X-Men star McAvoy as the Golden-Haired Man, Twilight actor Sheen as Paul and Tennant as Don.
Tennant’s wife Georgia will also appear as Laura Lynn in the episode, while Sheen’s Swedish girlfriend Anna Lundberg plays Marion.
Comedian Joe Lycett stars as The Black Cat alongside creator Gaiman as the Crow/Skull Bird.
The episode’s director Hisko Hulsing said: “We endeavoured to make the animated version of A Dream Of A Thousand Cats as mesmerising and hypnotic as we could by utilising the magic of real oil paintings on canvas.
“We combined the paintings with classically drawn 2D animation, based on realistic 3D animation of telepathic cats in order to create a trippy world that feels both grounded and dreamy at the same time.”