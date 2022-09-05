Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble has been crowned the greatest Doctor Who companion since the show’s reboot in 2005.

The show may be called Doctor Who and centre around the travelling time-lord however, over the years fans have grown fond of the various companions who join the TARDIS.

Since its reboot the show has seen many companions come and go through the doors of the blue police box, including the likes of Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler, and Jenna Coleman’s Clara Oswald.

Radio Times published a poll for fans to vote in which included all of the most memorable characters to feature alongside the iconic Doctor in the sci-fi favourite.

Catherine Tate first appeared as Donna Noble alongside David Tennant as The Doctor in the 2006 Christ special which was titled ‘The Runaway Bride’.

This was a one off apperance until Tate returned in 2008 and became a full-time companion in the fourth series.

This cemented her as a fan favourite due to her quick wit, comedic timing and great chemistry opposite Tennant.

Tate left the show in 2010 when the character was written out of the show, making her final episode ‘The End of Time’ which saw Donna Noble have her memory of her adventures with the Doctor wiped.

So, what were the results of the vote for greatest companion? Here’s a full breakdown of the fan chosen favourite.

What were the final results of the vote?

Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble was crowned the fan favourite and greatest companion since the 2005 reboot, and earned 23% of the vote.

Captain Jack Harness, played by John Barrownman, was a close second and received 21% of the vote.

Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler and Jenna Coleman’s Clara Oswald finished third and fourth respectively.

Finishing off the top five was Donna Noble’s grandfather, and much loved, Will Mott, who was played by the late Bernard Cribbins who passed away at the age of 93 in 2022.

When will Catherine Tate return to her role as Donna Noble in Doctor Who?

David Tennant and Catherine Tate, who have reunited and are filming scenes for Doctor Who that are due to air in 2023 to coincide with the show's 60th anniversary celebrations.

In a surprise announcement earlier this year, fans were overjoyed to learn that Catherine Tate and David Tennant would be reprising their roles in a 2023 special.

The special will commemorate the 60th Anniversary of Doctor Who and will feature Neil Patrick Harris as a villain.

The next series of Doctor Who will return in October 2022 and will be the final series for Jodie Whittaker’s incarnation of The Doctor who has played the role since 2018.