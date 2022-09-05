Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EastEnders has confirmed details of their highly anticipated flashback episode that will centre around one of Albert Square’s most notorious families, the Mitchells.

The Mitchell family has been at the centre of most storylines on the popular British soap opera for the past three decades.

Brothers Phil and Grant, as well as everyone’s favourite Queen Vic landlady Peggy Michell, will be at the forefront of the episode.

Jaime Winstone playing a young Peggy Mitchell in a special flashback episode of EastEnders

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showrunners at the BBC have confirmed that a special episode, which will take viewers back in time, will give them more insight into what made the family what it is.

Jaime Winstone - who previously took on the role of Dame Barbara Windsor in BBC biopic Babs – will lead the cast as Peggy Mitchell.

So, when will the exciting flashback episode air? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming television event.

What will the episode be about?

The BBC released a synopsis about the episode which states: “Phil is shocked to his core to discover who Keeble wants him to inform on - leading viewers to be transported to 1979 to learn more about the Mitchell family’s chequered past in the area.

“As we flashback to 1979, the Mitchells are hit hard by a Britain in economic turmoil.

“Peggy has her hands full keeping a busy household running whilst her marriage to Eric is showing its cracks.

“Upon learning that Phil has a job at a garage, Eric decides to take Phil and Grant out on a ‘job’ in order to give them some work experience, despite Peggy’s disapproval. Eric and Phil are vying for the title of man of the house but who will come out on top?

“With DCI Keeble’s obsession with the Mitchell’s ever increasing, will the truth of her vendetta against the family finally be revealed and can Phil ever escape the past?”

When will the EastEnders flashback episode air on television?

The special flashback episode is scheduled to air on Monday, 5 September and will be available on BBC One from 7:30 pm.

Who is in the cast?

Dame Barbara Windsor, who passed away at the age of 83 in 2020, famously played the iconic Peggy Mitchell character from 1994 to 2010 and had brief returns playing the character from 2013 to 2016.

However, fans will be pleased to know that Jamie Winstone (Love, Rosie and Tomb Raider) will be picking up the mantle and playing the Queen of Albert Square.

Winstone is not too unfamiliar with the character, having previously portrayed Dame Barbara Windsor herself in the biopic of her life and career prior to EastEnders, Babs.

The episode will also feature characters from EastEnders history that have never been seen on screen before such as Peggy’s husband Eric (George Russo), Billy Mitchell’s older brother, Charlie (Charlie Heptinstall) and Billy and Charlie’s father, Stephen (Dean Roberts).

Additionally, other familiar characters will feature in the episode played by other actors, including: Daniel Delaney as Phil, Teddy Jay as Grant, George Greenland as Billy, Henry Garrett as Archie and Rose Reynolds as Glenda.

Eric, Phil, Peggy, Grant, Billy and Charlie

What has Jamie Winstone said about the role?

Jamie Winstone is familiar with the role having portrayed Dame Barbara Windsor in the biopic of her life Babs previously.

Winstone spoke on the new role saying: “it was a real honour to be asked to step into Barbara’s shoes again. I really felt like my journey with Barbara hadn’t really finished and this was a real opportunity for me to book end my journey with her.

“When we shot Babs I got to work with her very closely and became great friends with her. Being asked to step into Peggy Mitchell’s shoes, it’s the one character I didn’t get to do with Babs*, so it really felt like such an honour.”

When asked what she thinks Barbara Window would say about the role: “Well, I think she would love it. She was always very funny when we worked together and I obviously had to have such a deep connection with her and I had the ultimate respect for her.

“There were moments when we were shooting (this episode) where I just felt her presence and I just felt like guided by her. I hope she would love it and I hope I’ve done her justice.