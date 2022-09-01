Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former One Direction singer is already booked to play at BT Murrayfield in the Capital on Friday, May 26 – and now he will play a second show on Saturday, May 27.

The Edinburgh gigs will be the 28-year-old superstar's only nights in Scotland, with his other UK shows scheduled for London, Cardiff and Coventry.

It comes after the As It Was hitmaker played 43 shows last year, as well as two special gigs in New York and Glasgow this year.

Harry Styles has announced a second gig at Edinburgh's BT Murrayfiled Stadium in May 2023.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer is already on the road as part of his Love On Tour series and currently in the midst of 15 nights at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The dates are in support of his third album, Harry’s House, which has proved both a commercial and critical success.

Tickets for all Styles’ UK concerts are due to go on general sale at 10am tomorrow (Friday, September 2) and can be bought at www.gigsinscotland.com.

Presale tickets for the BT Murrayfield gig on Friday May 26 are on sale now via Ticketmaster

Styles recently featured on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine and in his interview addressed the abuse those close to him, including his girlfriend Olivia Wilde, have faced online.

He told the publication that even with the boundaries he has set between his public and private lives, sometimes “other people blur the lines for you”.