House of the Dragon burst onto screens this summer, returning Game of Thrones fans to the fantasy world of Westeros. Set almost 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen, the show focuses on her dragonriding ancestors when their formidable house was at its height.

Based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, Season 1 plunged viewers into the beginnings of the civil war known as the Dance of Dragons. It brought HBO its highest ratings since Game of Thrones – with nine million viewers for the season finale – and impressed both fans and critics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now we are left waiting for the next series of House of the Dragon, which has officially been green lit by HBO. Here’s everything we know about the new series, including when it is expected to be released, the cast, and what to expect.

Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) in House of the Dragon, HBO

When is House of the Dragon Season 2 out? Does it have a release date?

House of the Dragon Season 2 does not have an official release date just yet. This is expected to be announced sometime in 2023. However, bosses at HBO have said the season is likely to be released in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Don’t expect it in ’23, but I think sometime in ’24,” HBO Max boss Casey Bloys told Vulture, “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”

It's likely Season 2 could premiere in Spring 2024, returning to the former Game of Thrones schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When does filming begin for House of the Dragon Season 2? Where is it filmed?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filming for House of the Dragon Season 2 will begin in March 2023. Tom Glynn-Carney, the actor who plays Prince Aegon, recently shared the information at a Game of Thrones fan convention.

"I'm looking forward to having Aegon have a lot more meat to get his teeth stuck into and to cause more havoc, really, and to throw a spanner in the works, which he does so well,” the actor told the audience during a panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cáceres in Spain, which stood in for Kings Landing in House of the Dragon Season 1, will likely be one of the filming locations. Season 1 also filmed in Cornwall for many scenes including Driftmark, and Monsanto in Portugal for Dragonstone – key locations we are likely to return to in Season 2.

House of the Dragon Season 2 cast

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the official cast has not yet been announced, we can be certain key cast members will remain. Emma D’Arcy will return as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen. Olivia Cooke will return as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower. Also returning will be Steve Touissant as Corlys Velaryon AKA the Seasnake and Eve Best as Rhaenys.

Tom Glynn-Carney will reprise his role as Aegon Targaryen and Ewan Mitchell will return as his menacing younger brother Aemond, while Phia Saban will be their sister Helaena. Harry Collett is expected to return as Jacaerys Velaryon, and Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will House of the Dragon Season 2 be about? Theories and new characters

If Season 1 was sowing the seeds for war, House of the Dragon Season 2 will see them bloom. Westeros is split in two with sides either declaring for Rhaenyra or her half-brother Aegon to sit on the Iron Throne. Both sides have dragons, so we can expect to see some epic dragon showdowns. And there is the vengeance which will inevitably be inflicted as a result of a shocking event in the Season 1 finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad