An Edinburgh couple has landed roles in a brand new production for a TV sitcom named ‘All Together Tavern’, starring alongside a former Grange Hill star and four former professional footballers.

Craig and Debbie Stephens from Portobello were approached by comedy writer Lisa Loops after she met the pair filming the TV chat show ‘Mind Over Matter’ in London and they got talking about her TV sitcom plans. They will play Scottish husband and wife Billy and Lilly in the new television show.

The couple, who recently claimed that their cat has the loudest purr in the world, told the Evening News that the BBC, Channel 4 and Amazon Prime have shown an interest in broadcasting the show, and are waiting to see the pilot episode.

Craig and Debbie Stephens (left) are due to appear in new TV sitcom 'All Together Tavern' along with (clockwise) former footballer Rob Wilson, Grange Hill actor Mark Baxter, and former footballers Mark Crossley and Chris Kirkland.

With filming due to begin in London early next year, the couple will appear alongside Grange Hill star Mark Baxter who played Duane Orpington, and former professional footballers Mark Crossley, Gordon Davies, Rob Wilson and Liverpool goalie Chris Kirkland, as well as reality star granny Jane Buckle.

Speaking about this opportunity, Craig said: “I was brought up on comedy shows and what we miss out on nowadays is a great sitcom. My character Billy is a cross between Frank Spencer, Jack and Victor from Still Game and Billy Connolly, always causing a scene, so look out!”