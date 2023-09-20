Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh couple has joined a new six-part TV show discussing how five-a-day food can sometimes be a con.

Craig and Debbie Stephens from Portobello, who have appeared on numerous television shows in recent years, discuss their thoughts alongside TV dietitian Dr Victoria Taylor on ‘Five-a-Day - The Big Con’, which starts on Channel 5 this Thursday, September 21 at 8pm, and runs for the next six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty years ago, a government campaign to stop the UK's obesity crisis cost more than £20 million, and yet few people today adhere to the 'five-a-day' routine. In the Channel 5 TV show, Dr Taylor explains how some food producers label their products as one of your five-a-day (or in some cases all five), but then add excess salt, fat, and sugar, resulting in poor health for consumers.

Craig and Debbie Stephens from Portobello have appeared on many television shows in the past and often go by their stage names 'Z' and 'Saffire'.

Speaking about appearing on Five-a-Day - The Big Con, Debbie said: “Diet and eating healthy can lead to a longer life if done correctly, but with added ingredients it can and will shock viewers.”