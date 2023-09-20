Edinburgh couple from Portobello to star in Channel 5 show The Big Con
An Edinburgh couple has joined a new six-part TV show discussing how five-a-day food can sometimes be a con.
Craig and Debbie Stephens from Portobello, who have appeared on numerous television shows in recent years, discuss their thoughts alongside TV dietitian Dr Victoria Taylor on ‘Five-a-Day - The Big Con’, which starts on Channel 5 this Thursday, September 21 at 8pm, and runs for the next six weeks.
Twenty years ago, a government campaign to stop the UK's obesity crisis cost more than £20 million, and yet few people today adhere to the 'five-a-day' routine. In the Channel 5 TV show, Dr Taylor explains how some food producers label their products as one of your five-a-day (or in some cases all five), but then add excess salt, fat, and sugar, resulting in poor health for consumers.
Speaking about appearing on Five-a-Day - The Big Con, Debbie said: “Diet and eating healthy can lead to a longer life if done correctly, but with added ingredients it can and will shock viewers.”
Craig added: “It's time to look at the five-a-day subject carefully. We did work with Rosemary Shrager on ITV cookery show The Chopping Block and learned a lot about this subject, so to be a part of this great Channel 5 series and discuss this subject and many more is fantastic.”