Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST
An Edinburgh couple has joined a new six-part TV show discussing how five-a-day food can sometimes be a con.

Craig and Debbie Stephens from Portobello, who have appeared on numerous television shows in recent years, discuss their thoughts alongside TV dietitian Dr Victoria Taylor on ‘Five-a-Day - The Big Con’, which starts on Channel 5 this Thursday, September 21 at 8pm, and runs for the next six weeks.

Twenty years ago, a government campaign to stop the UK's obesity crisis cost more than £20 million, and yet few people today adhere to the 'five-a-day' routine. In the Channel 5 TV show, Dr Taylor explains how some food producers label their products as one of your five-a-day (or in some cases all five), but then add excess salt, fat, and sugar, resulting in poor health for consumers.

Craig and Debbie Stephens from Portobello have appeared on many television shows in the past and often go by their stage names 'Z' and 'Saffire'.Craig and Debbie Stephens from Portobello have appeared on many television shows in the past and often go by their stage names 'Z' and 'Saffire'.
Speaking about appearing on Five-a-Day - The Big Con, Debbie said: “Diet and eating healthy can lead to a longer life if done correctly, but with added ingredients it can and will shock viewers.”

Craig added: “It's time to look at the five-a-day subject carefully. We did work with Rosemary Shrager on ITV cookery show The Chopping Block and learned a lot about this subject, so to be a part of this great Channel 5 series and discuss this subject and many more is fantastic.”

