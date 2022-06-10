Has Liam left Love Island? Why Liam Llewellyn has quit Love Island after just four days

Liam Llewellyn has become the first Love Island contestant to leave the Villa, according to reports. The student, 22, from Wales is said to have quit the ITV2 dating show after just four days.

Friday evening's show is expected to show him gathering the other islanders around the fire pit to tell them the news, The Sun said. Here’s what you need to know about his departure.

Has Liam left Love Island?

Liam will announce his departure from the Villa in tonight’s episode on Friday June 10th.

"I think we need to have a chat, we need to get everyone by the fire pit," Liam will say to the other male contestants. Earlier in the week, viewers voted for Liam to go on two dates with newcomers Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Afia Tonkmor after being left single in the villa.

Despite faring well during the dates and returning to the villa with a woman on each arm, neither showed further interest in him. He partnered up with Michael Owen's daughter Gemma on the show's first day but the 19-year-old dressage rider was stolen by Davide Sanclimenti after his surprise arrival in the villa.

The Welshman previously hinted he was anxious about being left single on the show. Speaking about the first coupling ceremony of the series, he said: "No one wants to be last one, do they? No one wants to be the last picked."

Liam was recently voted to go on two dates with newcomers Afia and Ekin-Su by the public. Photo: ITV / Love Island.

Love Island will air at 9pm on ITV2/ITV Hub. Plus, stay up to date on the latest in our dedicated Facebook group.