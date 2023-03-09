It’s at least another year before we return to Westeros, but that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate about House of the Dragon Season 2. The Game of Thrones prequel show aired to huge success in 2022, immersing fans in the tangled lives of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors – and their dragons.
In Season 1 we were introduced to the likes of Syrax, Rhaenyra Targaryen’s golden dragon, Caraxes Daemon Targaryen’s serpentine creature known as the Blood Wyrm, and Vhagar, the legendary beast who is about the size of a castle. We’ve also had an explosive introduction to Rhaenys Velaryon’s mount Meleys the Red Queen, and have seen Lucerys’s young dragon Arrax.
Showrunner Ryan Condal recently told the Hollywood Reporter there will be five new dragons in Season 2, so let’s take a look at who they might be.
1. Sunfyre
Sunfyre the Golden, said to be the most beautiful dragon to have ever flown in the skies of Westeros, is the mount of Aegon Targaryen. Fans think they spotted him in the Driftmark episode of Season 1, roosting among the other dragons. He is likely to have a much bigger role in Season 2, however.
2. Silverwing
One of the largest dragons still alive, Silverwing is the former mount of Queen Alysanne Targaryen, and is bonded with Vermithor. She currently has no rider and resides at Dragonstone, but that could be about to change.
3. Dreamfyre
Dreamfyre is the dragon of Helaena Targaryen. Fans think she was spotted in the dragon pit of King's Landing in Season 1, where a young Aemond snuck down and got a fiery welcome. She is also rumoured to be the mother of Daenerys' dragons, Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion.
4. Tessarion
Tessarion is the mount of Alicent Hightower and Viserys Targaryen's youngest son, Prince Daeron. He hasn't appeared in the series yet, as he is brought up in Old Town, the seat of the High Towers. However, it's likely he and his she-dragon will play a major role in the war to come.
