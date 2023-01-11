Ever since the final meaningful stare from Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) in the season one’s closing shot, House of the Dragon fans have been left waiting for what happens next. They know when a Targaryen woman stares like that – as Daenerys did in the final moments of Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 – people are getting burned.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones exploring the bloody history of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon-riding ancestors. Here’s how long we’ll likely have to wait for the next installment.

Fans are eagerly awaiting House of the Dragon Season 2 (HBO)

House of the Dragon Season 2 release date rumours

Meticulous fans have worked out the time scale of how long it is likely to be until House of the Dragon Season 2. The rumoured ‘aimed’ release date is April 13, 2024. This has not been confirmed by HBO and an official release date likely won’t be for some time.

However, Spring 2024 makes sense as it fits with the timeframe of pre-production, filming, and post production for a show on this scale. Filming for Season 1 started in April 2021, with the series released 16 months later in August 2022.

It is rumoured filming for House of the Dragon Season 2 is set to start in March, so an April/May 2024 release date could be likely. It would also mean the show would return to the familiar Game of Thrones schedule, as the original show always released a new season at that time of year.

House of the Dragon Season 2 cast

Little is known for the casting of House of the Dragon Season 2. HBO has so far kept it tightly under wraps, but we can expect a host of new characters to be introduced as the Dance of Dragons begins.

Expect to see Emma D’Arcy return as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke to reprise her role as Alicent Hightower. Also expected to return will be Steve Touissant as Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Rhaenys Velaryon, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

Tom Glynn-Carney should be back as Aegon Targaryen and Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, while Fabien Frankel should be back to portray Criston Cole and Matthew Needham as Larys Strong.

Where is House of the Dragon Season 2 being filmed?

Filming will be taking place in the Spanish town of Cáceres, which stands in for Kings Landing. Season 1 filmed in Cornwall for many scenes including Driftmark, and Monsanto in Portugal for Dragonstone – key locations we are likely to return to in Season 2.