House of the Dragon: The 15 most powerful dragons in Games of Thrones show - from Caraxes to Syrax

Long before Daenerys Targaryen’s Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion were hatched, a dynasty of dragons dominated the skies of Westeros.
HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will explore the bloody Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. Inspired by George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the story will show how the most powerful family in Westeros almost tore itself apart.
Here is a guide to the most important and mightiest dragons which will likely appear in House of the Dragon, and their riders.
1. Caraxes
Caraxes the Blood Wyrm is ridden by Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), brother of King Viserys. Caraxes is described as a "formidable huge blood-red " dragon who is "fearsome and battle savvy".
Photo: HBO
2. Syrax
Syrax the she-dragon is ridden by Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy / Milly Alcock), the heir to the throne after her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine). Syrax has yellow scales and is huge and formidable, but not as battle-hardened as Caraxes.
Photo: HBO
3. Vhagar
Vhagar was one of the three legendary dragons who first conquered Westeros, alongside Balerion and Maraxes. Originally ridden by Visenya Targaryen, in the Dance of Dragons she is the largest dragon alive. She is eventually flown by Aemond 'One Eye' Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), King Viserys' second son and younger brother to Iron Throne claimant Aegon II.
Photo: HBO
4. Sunfyre
Sunfyre the Golden, ridden by Iron Throne contender Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), is described as the most "magnificent" dragon to ever fly in Westeros. He has golden scales which shine in the sunlight, and is fierce and powerful.
Photo: HBO