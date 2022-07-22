House of the Dragon: The 15 most powerful dragons in Games of Thrones show - from Caraxes to Syrax

3. Vhagar

Vhagar was one of the three legendary dragons who first conquered Westeros, alongside Balerion and Maraxes. Originally ridden by Visenya Targaryen, in the Dance of Dragons she is the largest dragon alive. She is eventually flown by Aemond 'One Eye' Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), King Viserys' second son and younger brother to Iron Throne claimant Aegon II.

Photo: HBO