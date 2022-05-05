The eagerly-awaited teaser gives viewers a taste of what to expect from the show when it airs in August.

The 10-episode HBO series follows events that took place 200 years before those portrayed in Game Of Thrones.

The new trailer opens with a narrator saying: “What is this brief, mortal life, if not the pursuit of legacy?” as Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, appears.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rickard Stark, Corlys Velaryon and Boremund Baratheon are then seen pledging their faithfulness to King Viserys and his heir Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The series is based on George R R Martin’s Fire And Blood novel, which tells the story of House Targaryen.

Later in the trailer, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, played by Eve Best, can be seen talking to Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, portrayed by Emma D’Arcy.

The latest trailer for HBO’s new Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, is here. Image: HBO

As a word of warning to Princess Rhaenyra, Princess Rhaenys says: “Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne.”

A montage of dramatic moments from the series follows, with a narrator heard saying: “We play an ugly game.”

The trailer draws to a close with Daemon Targaryen carrying a torch of fire and a fire-breathing dragon lighting up a metal crest, while a narrator says: “History does not remember blood, it remembers names.”

Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans will all star in the upcoming series.

In the UK, House Of The Dragon will air in August on Sky Atlantic and steaming service Now.

As reported in Wednesday’s Evening News, Game Of Thrones star Iain Glen has spoken about the show’s controversial ending – and the Edinburgh-born actor insists he wouldn't change a thing about it.

After eight seasons, the epic fantasy drama came to an end in May 2019. Expectations were immeasurably high among its millions of fans, but the final episode left some disappointed.

The reaction to the feature-length episode – which included a controversial plot twist before the fate of the Iron Throne and who would rule over Westeros was revealed – was mixed, and one disgruntled fan even launched a petition demanding the finale be rewritten, slamming the work of creators David Benioff and DB Weiss.

Glen, who played Daenerys Targaryen’s faithful right-hand man Ser Jorah Mormont for all eight seasons in the insanely-popular HBO series, told The Independent he’s happy with how things wrapped up.

“Where it landed in the end was not what a lot of what people wanted, but Game of Thrones had done that from the beginning, and it had always been exciting,” said the 60-year-old former Edinburgh Academy pupil.

“No one wanted Ned Stark to get beheaded in the first season – ‘no, that is really wrong, that couldn’t happen!’ – but he did. And so throughout the series, those sorts of unexpected things happened.

“I wouldn’t have done anything differently. Being inside it, I really could understand and supported the decisions that were made by the writers and where they took the story.