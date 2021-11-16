I'm A Celebrity 2021: Start date, I'm a Celebrity cast line up - and is the ITV series at Gwrych Castle again? (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment/ITV)

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! fans will be happy to hear that the 2021 celebrity line-up for the British chaotic reality show has been revealed.

Set to return next week, the ITV show sees a group of celebrities thrown into a jungle or remote location and forced to compete in grim, daunting, but always entertaining challenges to win the hearts of viewers and inch closer to winning the ultimate accolade of King or Queen of the Jungle.

But as with I’m A Celebrity 2020, which struggled in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the show is back with some changes to its usual jungle setting and style.

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin and Olympic diver Matty Lee will be heading into the Castle for I'm A Celebrity 2021. (Image credit: ITV/Lifted Entertainment)

However, award-winning comedy presenter duo Ant and Dec will be returning to screens at the helm of the show – with viewers set to see an eclectic set of celebs compete in the 2021 series.

Here is the celebrity cast for I’m A Celebrity 2021, where it’s being filmed and the start date of the new series.

Which celebrities are on I’m A Celebrity 2021?

ITV have finally dispelled rumours around this season of I’m A Celebrity’s line-up by revealing the entire cast for 2021.

I'm A Celebrity 2021: Frankie Bridge, Richard Madeley and Snoochie Shy. (Image credit: ITV/Lifted Entertainment)

There are 10 celebrities in total heading into the Welsh castle, ranging from familiar faces from British morning television to Olympic athletes, music artists and actors.

Here is I’m A Celebrity 2021’s celebrity cast in full:

Louise Minchin

Former BBC Breakfast presenter and journalist Louise Minchin, 53, was revealed as the first contestant appearing on I’m A Celebrity 2021.

I'm A Celebrity 2021: Paralympian Kadeena Cox and French former footballer David Ginola will be joining other celebrities in the Castle this year. (Image credit: ITV/Lifted Entertainment)

Minchin retired from the BBC Breakfast sofa after 20 years on the show in September, leaving many adoring fans of her presence on the morning show in her wake as she decided to continue working for the BBC on a freelance basis.

“Going on I’m A Celebrity is a big adventure,” said Louise.

“It is very different to sitting on the BBC Breakfast sofa and it will be scary and daunting but it will also be lots of fun.

She added: “I didn’t tell Dan Walker I was doing I’m A Celebrity before coming to Wales but I don’t think he will be surprised!

Music producer Naughty Boy, legendary choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller are set to compete for the Castle Crown this year. (Image credit: ITV/Lifted Entertainment)

“He knows me well and I think he will be both excited and nervous for me.

"I have been voting for him on Strictly so fingers crossed he will vote for me a lot.”

Matty Lee

Olympic diver Matty Lee, fresh from making a splash at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning a gold medal with diving partner Tom Daley, will be one of two Olympians heading into the I’m A Celebrity Castle this year.

“Nothing ever prepares you for what life will be like after you do well in the Olympics,” Lee said.

“I was and still am mainly in shock that I am doing I’m A Celebrity.

"My two childhood dreams were to win an Olympic medal and take part in my favourite TV series.

"And now I am doing both this year!”

Snoochie Shy

Radio 1Xtra DJ, Snoochie Shy, whose real name is Cheyenne Davide, will be joining the other nine celebrities on the ITV show this year.

A 29-year-old former model and now BBC radio presenter, Shy has a fear of just about everything, but said she is still up for the many challenges that I’m A Celebrity 2021 will undoubtedly bring.

Shy said: “My mum keeps laughing, as she knows I am such a scaredy cat!"

"Bugs and I are not friends, I don’t like heights and I am claustrophobic too.

“But that all said, one of the things I am most looking forward to about doing this programme is the Trials! They are all crazy.”

Richard Madeley

After rumours around Richard Madeley’s journey into the I’m A Celebrity castle came to a head in September, the broadcaster’s presence in this year’s series has finally been confirmed.

The 65-year-old presenter best known for appearing along his wife and colleague, Judy on their eponymous ITV talk show, said that after years of rumours flying around whether he would do the show, “the time had come to experience it” this year.

“Up until now, I’ve always been perfectly happy watching as a viewer,” Madeley said, “but recently I realised I’m A Celebrity is no longer just a TV programme.

"It’s become part of the fabric of British life and part of the countdown to Christmas.

"It suddenly hit me that everyone talks about it the next day and I suddenly wondered what it would be like to be there rather than watching.

"I realised the time had come to experience it.”

Dame Arlene Phillips

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge and esteemed dance choreographer, Arlene Phillips will be heading into the I’m A Celebrity castle for 2021 as the show’s oldest ever contestant.

Having choreographed for numerous West End and Broadway shows over the course of her career after helping dance troupe Hot Gossip to succeed in the 70s, Arlene became a firm favourite among fans for her sometimes scathing but measured criticism and support as a judge on Strictly between 2004 to 2008.

“I still can’t believe I am doing it but I love and admire everybody who has done the show, I admire their bravery and I have spoken to so many people who have done it,” Arlene said.

“Everyone has loved the experience and told me how it has added something new to their lives and that is why I have said yes this

year after being approached before.”

Naughty Boy

A music producer who has collaborated with the likes of Beyonce, Sam Smith, Emeli Sandé and Wiz Khalifa, Shahid Khan, who performs as Naughty Boy, says he is excited to show viewers who he really is on I’m A Celebrity 2021.

The 36-year-old British DJ, record producer and songwriter first soared to success in the 2010s – helping to produce several UK R&B, pop and rap hits.

Kadeena Cox

Fresh from her win of Celebrity Masterchef in September this year, Paralympic athlete and TV presenter Kadeena Cox will also be heading into the Castle for I’m A Celebrity 2021.

At the Rio Paralympics in 2016, Cox succeeded in claiming a gold medal in the T38 400m, silver in the T35-38 4x100m relay and bronze in the T38 100m, despite having been moved into a different classification category on account of her condition, multiple sclerosis, at the last minute.

Cox competed as part of the ParalympicGB team at the Tokyo Paralympics this summer, placing fourth in the T38 400m.

David Ginola

French football legend, David Ginola, is another celebrity contestant on the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line up.

At 54-years-old, Ginola has played for Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and more over the course of his sprawling football career.

But following his success in punditry and TV presenting, the former football player will be trying to tackle the challenges in the Castle with his fellow celebrity campers.

David said: “Because we have been in lockdown many times over the past two years, being locked in a Castle for I’m A Celebrity won’t be an issue for me.”

Frankie Bridge

Former S Club 8 member and member of girl pop group The Saturdays, Frankie Bridge is another musician set to compete for the castle crown in I’m A Celebrity 2021.

Married to former England left back Wayne Bridge, Frankie has appeared on a number of British TV reality and competition shows over the years – most notably coming runner-up in the 2014 series of Strictly to late TV presenter Caroline Flack.

Danny Miller

Emmerdale star and actor Danny Miller is the final celebrity appearing on I’m A Celeb this year.

Miller has played the key role in the ITV soap of Aaron Dingle for 13 years so far, but is looking forward to a new challenge in the Castle and meeting his fellow campers and stars.

“I am a people person and I can’t wait to meet everyone,” he said.

“If there is an ex footballer in there, I will definitely be asking them a lot of questions!”

Where is I’m A Celebrity 2021 being filmed?

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic prompting worldwide lockdowns in 2020, the 20th season of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! had initially looked like it might not go ahead.

But the show’s producers pressed on with the show, holding it in autumn at a more homely setting of Gwrych Castle in Wales for the 2020 edition.

ITV announced on August 2 that I’m A Celebrity will once again be held in north Wales, with the historic Castle near in Conwy county to become the backdrop for the show presented by comedy duo Ant and Dec for yet another year.

Richard Cowles, Director of Unscripted at I’m A Celebrity producers, Lifted Entertainment, added: “With the continued uncertainty around covid and international travel we have taken the decision not to return to our home in Australia for the 2021 series.

"We’re excited to return to Gwrych Castle. The last series was a huge success and we were made to feel so welcome by everyone locally and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

When will I’m A Celebrity start?

The 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, marking the 21st series of the show, will return to British TV screens on Sunday 21 November at 9pm.

As always, the show will air every night across almost two weeks, with action live from Sunday 21 until Friday 26 November on STV and ITV1.

