The eighth week of Strictly Come Dancing saw the departure of another celebrity from the BBC dance show as the 19th series of the show continues.

After last week’s dramatic showdown saw another celebrity favourite make a shock exit from the competition, as Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty danced out of the competition with professional dance partner Katya Jones, Sunday night’s results show on 14th November saw another tense dance-off between two popular couples.

But which celebrity was voted off Strictly last night?

Here’s who became the seventh celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2021 this weekend – and what happened.

What happened on Strictly this weekend?

Fan favourite Rose Ayling-Ellis took viewers’ and judges’ breath away with a stunning couple’s choice routine which included an extended silence, danced to by Rose and partner Giovanni Pernice, to pay tribute to the deaf community.

The emotional routine saw the duo retain their lead and status as fan favourites as they scored 39 out of 40 – after becoming the first couple to achieve the maximum score with their Tango routine in week six.

Anton Du Beke, overcome with emotion, said the dance was “the greatest ever” in Strictly history.

Meanwhile, Dan Walker fell foul of scathing judge Craig Revel Horwood as he and professional partner Nadiya Bychkova danced an American smooth routine to ‘King of the Road’.

Revel Horwood’s criticisms of the performance as “lacking any feeling” and “desperate lack of style” divided the judging panel, as Shirley Ballas told the BBC Breakfast presenter:

"Give yourself permission to enjoy it, because you sure are representing all the men who've never danced before".

Who left Strictly Come Dancing this week?

37-year-old businesswoman Sara Davies, a favourite entrepreneur on BBC Two’s Dragon’s Den, was the latest celebrity to be voted off Strictly by judges.

Davies and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec failed to impress the judges and public alike with an Argentine tango to No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) by Donna Summer.

The duo landed in the bottom two with Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin, who Strictly Come Dancing judges chose to save for a second week in a row.

“I think if you were ever choosing to do Strictly Come Dancing, this is the year to avoid,” former Strictly pro dancer and judge Anton Du Beke told both couples when it came to him to pick a couple to stay in the competition.

“The standard is so high and either of these couples could have made it to the final any other year."

While Davies said she was “gutted” to be leaving the competition, she added: “I had no idea any of this was in me.

"It’s been a life-changing experience and one I’ve loved every second of.”

What time will Strictly be on this weekend?

The next episode of Strictly Come Dancing, which will see celebrities perform eclectic routines for a Musicals Special, will air on Saturday 20 November on BBC One at 6.35pm.

