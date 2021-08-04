I'm A Celebrity 2021: When is the hit ITV series returning and where will I'm A Celeb be filmed this year? (Image credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! fans will be happy to hear that the chaotic celebrity show seeing celebrities compete to become king or queen of the jungle will be going ahead in 2021 as the UK eases out of Covid-19 restrictions.

But with cases still spiking worldwide, the producers of the ITV show have had to show continued caution in deciding where this year’s celebrity showdown will be held and filmed.

Here’s what we know so far.

Where will I’m A Celebrity be filmed this year?

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic prompting worldwide lockdowns in 2020, the 20th season of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! had initially looked like it might not go ahead.

But the show’s producers pressed on with the show, holding it in autumn at a more homely setting of Gwrych Castle in Wales for the 2020 edition.

ITV announced on Monday August 2 that I’m A Celebrity will once again be held in north Wales, with the historic Castle near in Conwy county to become the backdrop for the show presented by comedy duo Ant and Dec for yet another year.

Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust said: “I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2021 series.

"Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed historic house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales. I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost. We are all very excited to be working with the team again.”

Why is the show being filmed in Wales?

I’m A Celebrity will be filmed in north Wales once again as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues, with frequent changes to travel restrictions and guidance causing ongoing disruption to festivals, events and filming of TV shows and film across the globe.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said: “We can confirm today that we’ll be returning to Wales for the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

"We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the covid situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there.”

Richard Cowles, Director of Unscripted at I’m A Celebrity producers, Lifted Entertainment, added: “With the continued uncertainty around covid and international travel we have taken the decision not to return to our home in Australia for the 2021 series.

"We’re excited to return to Gwrych Castle. The last series was a huge success and we were made to feel so welcome by everyone locally and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

When will I’m A Celebrity start?

The 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! will mark the 21st series of the show and looks to arrive later this year in autumn.

While the official return date of the show has not yet been confirmed by ITV or Lifted Entertainment, it is likely that it will be broadcast in November much like the previous series was last year.

The show’s change in location saw contestants compete to be crowned king or queen of the castle, as opposed to the jungle, with author and CBeebies presenter Giovanna Fletcher taking the crown in 2020 after sailing through the tough trials of the competition.

With the first episode of the castle-based 2020 series starting on November 15 2020, I’m A Celebrity saw 13.8 million TV viewers tune in to watch the show during its first week of availability.

