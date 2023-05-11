Two Edinburgh couples struggled to find their dream homes in a new episode of Channel 4’s Location Location Location.

The city’s 'tough' housing market provided presenters Kirstie and Phil with a significant challenge on the popular property-hunting programme.

Kirstie was tasked with helping Sohail and Sadia, who moved from Dublin in an attempt to find their forever home. The couple, who both work in financial services, said they’d been finding it difficult, being outbid on properties despite their £600,000 budget. Sadia said: “We perhaps naively thought that moving back to Edinburgh would put us in a better position and although it has, it's a very very tough market. There's been a real shortage of houses on the Edinburgh property market”.

Location Location Location presenters Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp found the expensive and fast-moving Edinburgh housing market challenging. (Photo credit: Channel 4)

The pair, who wanted to buy a house with a garden, looked in the Corstorphine and Shandon areas of the city, but eventually found their favourite property in Juniper Green. However despite their significant budget, Sohail and Sadia still had to compromise – accepting a North-West facing garden, which went against their original wishes. The couple’s offer was accepted, leaving Kirstie delighted that they “fought the Edinburgh market and won".

However, Phil’s couple were not so lucky in their search. Before the show, operations director Freya and engineer Elliot, had already been looking at flats in Edinburgh for a year, but were struggling to attend viewings from their current Aberdeen base. The couple had big asks – period features, an outdoor space, and a central location. They also wanted their own front door, which Phil said was “not an easy find in Edinburgh”. Freya and Elliot were keen to live in Morningside, however, presenter Phil encouraged them to look outside the popular area, showing them properties in Juniper Green and Hillside.

Freya and Elliot found their dream flat in the Comely Bank area, but were nervous that their £475,000 budget wouldn’t be enough. While they offered £30 grand over the home valuation, Phil warned the couple and said “in this market, it could go for much more”. Sadly the couple’s offer was rejected, and their house search is continuing.