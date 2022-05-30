Ahead of next week’s first episode of Love Island UK 2022, the first 11 contestants have all been announced, with each one displayed on the show’s Instagram. While the show has got people from Ireland, Wales, Guernsey, and even Italy, we can’t help but notice something’s missing.

There’s not a single Scot to make it into the first lineup of contestants. This could mean that someone from Scotland could come in at a later date, but many Scottish fans are disappointed to see the lack of representation in the initial round of Islanders.

"I’d put a lot of money on love island once again having absolutely no Scottish people on it, it’s just standard at this point,” wrote one viewer on Twitter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There better be at least one hot Scottish person on #LoveIsland this year,” tweeted another. “Always just a bunch of English people that are not relatable".

This comes after many viewers were outraged last year when Fife model, Shannon Singh, was booted off the show after just a few hours in the villa. Contestants are not often voted out of the villa so quickly, but instead get some time to recouple and regain the public’s favour.

West Lothian-born Paige Turley is perhaps the most successful Scot to enter the villa, having won the competition with Finley Tapp back in 2020. If there’s any hope of another Scottish winner this year, all eyes will be on the producers to see if a Scottish lad or lass will be joining the other contestants at some point this season.