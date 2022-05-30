With the beginning of Love Island’s eighth series just around the corner on Monday June 6th, Love Island will be announcing the fresh batch of Islanders heading into the villa in 2022 throughout today on their Instagram.

Announcements are coming thick and fast; here’s what we know so far.

Love Island cast 2022

Paige Thorne

The first Love Island contestant to be announced is 24-year-old Paige Thorne, a paramedic from Swansea.

“In Swansea there is just no-one I can find, I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore,” Paige explains when asked why she’s entering the villa. “I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me. I haven't got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!

Paige confesses that she was “done” with dating.

The first three Love Islanders have been announced. Photo: ITV.

"I came out of a relationship and I was just so done with guys so was like, “Right, that's it. I’m going to focus on me,” the paramedic told Love Island. “Then I was like, “Ok, I’m bored now, I’m lonely and I miss love and the connection and everything else.” I’ve been on a few dates but I just haven’t clicked with anyone.”

Paige says that she will bring “positive energy, lots of bubbly energy” into the villa this year.

"I am a good cook and I’m quite mumsy so I’ll look after anyone that needs looking after,” she went on. “If I had to pick a signature dish, it would probably be a Sunday dinner. My roasties are up there, I think Gordon Ramsay would be impressed - I think he would be like ‘9/10 or 10/10’.”

From right to left, Liam, Tasha, and Davide will all be heading to the island this summer. Photo: ITV.

Dami Hope

26-year-old Dami was the second Islander to be announced for Love Island 2022, a Senior Microbiologist from Dublin.

"This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that's why I put myself out there to get some new experiences,” Dami said. “Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience.”

"When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing, I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate - I always used to put that person first,” he continues. “If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that even if it’s something I’m not talented at I’d get talented at it just so it helps them. I’m really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other.

Gemma, Ikenna, and Andrew are pictured here, ready to step into the villa next week. Photo: ITV.

Dami says he doesn’t know “if I will cause trouble”.

“I’ll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don’t intentionally cause trouble - but it happens!

Indiyah Polack

23-year-old Indiyah is a hotel waitress from London, set to be stepping into the Love Island villa in 2022.

"I feel like I’m at a stage in my life now where I’m ready to meet new people and start dating properly,” Indiyah says on why she chose to enter Love Island. “I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that. Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection.”

She plans to bring “a lot of flavour and vibrancy” to the villa for 2022.

"I feel like I’m quite a down to earth person, so it shouldn’t be an issue to meet a lover or a friend.”

When asked about her dating history so far, Indiyah describes it as “random”.

"Everyone I’ve dated have all been quite different,” she says. “I don’t think I have ever been out with two guys who are quite the same.”

Liam Llewellyn

22-year-old Liam hails from Newport in South Wales and is coming to Love Island from his Masters in Strength and Conditioning.

"I think 22 is a really nice age to meet someone, you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together,” the student says. “I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people.”

Liam reckons his mum would probably call him “a little s**t”.

"No, I’m a good kid, she knows that,” he corrects himself. “[My friends and family would] probably say quite generous, quite caring, happy, chatty, chirpy, bubbly. I wear my heart on my sleeve, I can’t hide how I feel about anyone. I’m probably quite emotional as well come to think about it.

When he enters the villa, Liam plans to impress by paying women compliments – and very specific ones.

“The thing that girls quite like is that I’m not just like, “You’re mint.” I’m like, “Your eyes are piercing, I’m lost in your eyes.” Or I’ll say something like, “You’ve got nice feet” or something.”

Tasha Ghouri

Tasha, aged 23, is a model and dancer from Thirsk in North Yorkshire. She is the next Love Islander to be announced and will head into the villa next week.

"My dating life has been a shambles,” Tasha tells Love Island producers. “This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time. I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now so I’m ready to get to know someone, go on holidays and travel with them.”

The model says that her family and friends would describe her as “wild”.

“I can get very wild on a night out, I’m definitely a party animal,” she says. “I love my prosecco and to have a dance - I’m always on the dance floor. I’m very loyal to my friends and family, I’ll always have their backs. I’m the type of person to put others before me. They would definitely say I’m a nap queen - I love napping! I think they’d also say I’m inspirational because of my hearing and my cochlear implant. I inspire quite a lot of people because I’m really open about it.”

What’s more, Tasha doesn’t plan to hold back in the villa.

“It’s a tough one because I’m a girls’ girl – but it is a dating show and I’m here to find my man. I may have to step on toes but I’ll do it in the nicest way possible.”

Davide Sanclimenti

Italian-born Davide comes to the villa from Manchester. He’s a 27-year-old business owner who describes himself as “the Italian stallion in the Villa”.

"With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy,” Davide tells Love Island. “I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it. I want to find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family.

The businessman says that Davide’s friends and family would say that “I’ve got a good heart”.

“I’m a very deep person,” he continues. “For the people around me, I’m always there, ready to support and help them in a moment of need.”

Gemma Owen

The youngest Islander so far, Gemma is a 19-year-old International Dressage Rider and Business Owner from Chester. She comes with existing celebrity status as the daughter of former professional football player, Michael Owen.

"I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer,” she told Love Island. “I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, ‘Why not?’”

On describing herself, Gemma says that she’s “fun, flirty and fiery”.

I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest. If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way."

Coming from a sporting background, Gemma’s not afraid of competition – but also wants to play fair.

“Sport has always been a big thing for me and my family,” she explains. “My dad was a professional football player. I’ve competed for Great Britain in dressage since I was 11-years-old. I’ve travelled all across Europe competing in big arenas in big competitions. I would say I’m very competitive.

"[When it comes to relationships] I will always go for what I want. But at the same time, I’m not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection. I wouldn’t do anything to another girl that I wouldn’t be happy with them doing to me.”

Ikenna Ekwonna

23-year-old Ikenna is taking time off from Pharmaceutical Sales to head into the villa.

“I’ve only been in one past relationship but now I think I’m at the age where I could find someone,” the Nottingham local says.

“Hopefully, I’m going to bring spontaneity and excitement [to the villa]. I’m not really shy to speak to people and I don’t really care too much about what people think.”

Andrew Le Page

Andrew, a 27-year-old real estate agent from Guernsey, is trading in the Channel Islands for the villa this summer.

When asked why he's going on Love Island, Andrew answered: “Because I’m actually single for once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to give it a go.”

“When I’m with someone, I'm very loyal," he continues. “I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them.”

Andrew’s also used to overseas romance, remembering a memorable past relationship.

With my ex, we went out for dinner for her birthday. I pretended that I got her absolutely nothing and she was kind of fuming,” he told Love Island. “Then I whipped out that, ‘We're actually going to Paris tomorrow’. She was very happy with that!”