Remember Millie and Liam? Chloe and Toby? Kaz and Tyler?

The last series of Love Island UK seems like a lifetime ago.

Love Island 2022 has announced its start date – the self-proclaimed “OGs of love” are back soon for ITV2s hugely popular reality dating show.

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon (ITV2 Love Island)

But, before we discover this year’s contestants, let’s look back on some of the main islanders from last series.

Here’s who’s still together from Love Island 2021, and what they’ve been up to since.

Are Millie Court and Liam Reardon from Love Island still together?

Millie and Liam were the winners of Love Island 2021, choosing to split the £50,000 award money.

Their relationship in the villa wasn’t plain sailing – with the show’s infamous Casa Amor almost breaking the couple up for good.

Liam (now 22) flirted with other girls in the alternative villa, and grew very close to Lillie Haynes, sharing a bed with her and kissing her.

When he returned to the main villa solo, it appeared to Millie for a second he had stayed loyal.

But the bubble was burst in an explosive moment when Lillie showed up and said she had a connection with Liam and was shocked he didn’t couple up with her.

However, after a few cheesy gestures from Liam, Millie forgave him and the couple went on to win the series.

The pair are still together one year later, having moved in together in a £1 million home in Essex.

There were rumours earlier this month the couple had split up, but Millie dispelled them on her Instagram (@milliegracecourt), where she has 1.9 million followers.

Replying to one fan’s question about how they were, the 24-year-old wrote: “We're good thank you. I know recently there's been a lot of speculation but we both just don't feel the need to plaster our lives on social media 24/7.”

Are Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran still together?

Love Island 2021 runners up Chloe and Toby also had a bumpy ride in the villa.

Originally coupled up with Kaz, Toby split up with her and instantly kissed Chloe. He then coupled up with Abigail Rawlings and later brought Mary Bedford back from Casa Amor.

Despite his shenanigans, he eventually realised he liked Chloe best and the pair coupled up again.

The pair are still together, having moved in together shortly after leaving the villa.

However, like many couples from the show, they have also been facing rumours of a split.

B ut Toby has recently shared footage of their holiday together on Instagram stories, where they appear happy.

Are Faye Winter and Teddy Soares still together?

Faye and Teddy had a particularly explosive relationship in the Love Island villa.

More than 25,000 people complained to OfCom after Faye unleashed a tirade of shouting and swearing at Teddy over a video of him admitting he found another woman attractive.

However, Faye apologised and they reconciled, coming in third place of the series. Faye has since admitted she feels “embarrassed” about the outburst.

Speaking on Lorraine, she said: “I’m embarrassed, I’ve apologised, on more than one occasion, but you know, we’re over it now as a couple, so it’s made us stronger, and we’re just looking forward to the future.”

The pair are still together, with Faye posting a photo of them with a cute guide dog to her 1.2 million Instagram followers just last week.

Are Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank still together?

Kaz and Tyler made it to fourth place in the Love Island 2021 final.

The pair coupled up not long after his arrival on the fourth week of the seventh series.

Kaz stayed loyal during Casa Amor, however Tyler had his “head turned” by Clarisse Juliette. A bombshell postcard showing them kissing in bed together prompted Kaz to explore other options.

She soon coupled up with Matthew MacNabb and Tyler returned from the second villa coupled up with Clarisse.

However, Kaz and Tyler eventually realised their feelngs for each other and got back together, making it to the final.

But, just three months after leaving the villa, the couple announced they had split.