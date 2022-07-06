Love Island is in full swing and there has been a decent helping of drama already – usually revolving around Ekin-Su.

But there is one right of passage the islanders have been facing this week. The rollercoaster ride of Casa Amor is upon us.

For those who need a reminder, here’s what Casa Amor is, what’s in store for the contestants, and when the drama ends.

What is Casa Amor? Love Island twist explained

Translating to ‘house of Love’ in Spanish, Casa Amor is an infamous Love Island custom. It is often described as the “ultimate test” of the islanders’ relationships and takes place around half way through the eight week show.

The men and women are split into two villas – usually secretly. One group stays in the original villa, and the other is taken to Casa Amor.

There, they are met with a number of bombshells from the opposite sex who will try to “turn their heads”.

This segment of the show usually lasts around a week and has explosive results when the villas are reunited once more.

When this happens, each islander is asked whether they want to stay with their original couple or pick one of the new bombshells to recouple with.

In past Love Island series’, this has led to fiery TV moments – like when Michael recoupled with Joanna over Amber in 2019, and when Liam was confronted by Lillie after returning to Millie like he’d been a saint in 2021.

When did Casa Amor start on Love Island 2022?

On Friday night’s episode (July 1), the girls left the villa under the guise of a cocktail night. But they were actually being spirited away to Casa Amor.

There they met six new bombshells looking to turn their heads – including Ronan Keating’s son Jack. Meanwhile, the boys had a night alone in the original villa before eventually meeting six new girls.

What has happened during Casa Amor? Love Island recap

Already the original boys have been moving mad, with Dami Hope (coupled up with Indiya) kissing Summer Botwe on the terrace.

Perhaps more shocking was Andrew Le Page (coupled up with Tasha Ghouri), who kissed Coco in the same spot, and in bed together, and in the pool...

Davide Sanclimenti (coupled up with Ekin-su Cülcüloğlu) kissed both Coco Lodge and Mollie Salmon, who he shared a bed with.

Meanwhile, Jacques O'Neill (coupled up with Paige Thorne) kisses Cheyanne Kerr in the preview for Wednesday night’s episode (July 6).

Jay Younger is single and has been getting close to Chyna Mills – while Luca Bish has stayed loyal to Gemma Owen.

Over in the Casa Amor villa, Ekin-su, Paige, and Gemma have remained loyal to their original boys.

Tasha (coupled up with Andrew) has kissed bombshell Billy Brown and single lady Danica Taylor has snogged Josh Samuel Le Grove.

Meanwhile, Indiya Polack (coupled up with Dami) has been getting to know Deji Adeniyi.

When does Love Island’s Casa Amor end?

The preview for Wednesday night’s episode shows presenter Laura Whitmore enter the main Love Island villa.

Veteran Love Island fans will know what that means, but, for those who don’t – it means the recoupling is looming and the villas are being reunited.

The official Love Island account posted on Twitter: “Laura is in the villa which means one thing... decisions need to be made!”

The original islanders from both villas will have to choose whether to recouple with a new bombshell or stay in their original couple.

Recoupling will most likely begin tonight (July 6) and end on a cliffhanger – with the full results and ensuing chaos on Thursday night's episode (July 7).