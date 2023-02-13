Love Island 2023 finally has its first Scot – and she’s a Casa Amor bombshell. Lydia Karakyriakou is heading into the South African villa alongside a group of six stunning new girls who are set to cause mayhem. But will she turn heads? And who is Lydia gunning for on the ITV2 dating show? Here’s everything we know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Lydia Karakyriakou? Age and where she’s from

Lydia Karakyriakou is one of the Casa Amor bombshells on Love Island 2023 (Photos: @lydiakarax on Instagram)

Lydia Karakyriakou is a 22-year-old retail customer assistant from Glasgow. She says she will bring “a lot of chat and flirtiness” to the villa, and describes herself as a “bubbly and chatty” person who has a “big heart”. Lydia said: “I’m known as the ‘friend therapist’ back home, so I’ll definitely give a lot of advice to my fellow Islanders.

Who does Lydia Karakyriakou want to couple up with on Love Island?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lydia has already got her eyes on Casey O’Gorman, who is currently coupled up with Claudia Fogarty. She said: “I love his personality. After seeing the way he spoke with Lana about their situation, I thought he was really upfront. I respect that he didn’t beat around the bush and was honest about the way he felt.”

Lydia said the key to her heart is carbs, and said: “I’m looking for someone to bounce off and someone who is able to support and care for me. Humour is a big thing, too so I’m looking for someone who’s not too serious and can have a laugh.”

Lydia Karakyriakou from Glasgow is entering the Love Island villa (ITV)

Lydia Karakyriakou Instagram

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lydia is on Instagram as @lydiakarax where she currently has more than 32,000 followers. There, she posts pictures of her outfits and luxurious holidays, and has already partnered with brands like Boux Avenue and Fashion Nova.

Who are the other Casa Amor bombshells on Love Island?

Lydia will be joined in the original villa by 28-year-old Layla Al-Momani from London, 27-year-old Sammy James from Leicester, 25-year-old Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo from North London, 24-year-old Sanam Harrinanan from Bedford, and 22-year-old Lynda Flix from Salford.

Meanwhile, the boys appearing in the Casa Amor villa are: 21-year-old Kain Reed from Newcastle, 22-year-old Ryan Weekley from Nottingham, 22-year-old Frankie Davey from Ipswich, 23-year-old Maxwell Samuda from London, 25-year-old Bayley Mummery from Surrey, and 27-year-old Martin Akinola from Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad