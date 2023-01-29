Love Island is about to be shaken up with the entrance of a whole new bombshell. Samie Elishi will enter the South African villa on Sunday night’s (January 29) episode of the hugely popular ITV2 dating show, hosted by Maya Jama.

In a preview for the episode, the islanders are all getting ready for the evening when the boys receive a text. It says: “Boys, grab a drink and head to the sundeck to meet Samie #HappyHour #GetOnJob.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearing them cheer from their dressing room, Jessie asks: “What are they doing?”. Lana says: “What’s going on? What if they’ve got a text?” Lana’s suspicions prove to be right as new bombshell Samie makes her way into the villa.

Samie Elishi is the latest bombshell in the Love Island 2023 villa (Photos: Instagram @samieelishi)

But who is she? And who has she got her eye on? Here’s what we know…

Who is Samie Elishi? Age and where is she from?

Samie Elishi is a 22-year-old senior estate agent coordinator from London. She describes herself as a “really honest” person who has no filter. Samie said: “I won’t take rubbish from anyone, especially when it comes to guys! I’m fun and I’m fit! I’ve got to back myself or no one else will!”

Samie Elishi is the latest Love Island bombshell (ITV)

Samie says she applied for Love Island because all her single friends are starting to settle down: “Whenever I suggest a girls’ trip, everyone’s staying in with their boyfriends. I want someone to do that with, too!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samie Elishi Instagram

Samie Elishi is on Instagram @samieelishi where she currently has more than 3,000 followers. There she posts pictures of her glamorous travels, outfits, and selfies.