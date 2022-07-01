Last night's episode (Thursday, June 30) of Love Island saw the result of the second public vote, with viewers choosing the most compatible couples they wanted to save.

The islanders were told to gather around the firepit where it was revealed who would be saved, and who could be dumped from the villa.

The couples who were saved were: Dami and Indiyah, Ekin-Su and Davide, Gemma and Luca, and Paige and Jacques.

It meant three couples who received the lowest votes are at risk of being dumped from the show.

They were: Jay and Danica, Antigoni and Charlie, and Tasha and Andrew.

The safe islanders were then given the bombshell news that the two people leaving would be chosen by them. The men will choose which woman will go, and the women will choose the man.

The episode was left on that cliffhanger, with the result of their decision to be aired on tonight’s episode (Friday, July 1).

But that was not the only bombshell dropped on Thursday night’s show. Before the credits rolled, ITV2 teased the return of the infamous Casa Amor.

Who will stay and who will go? And who will make it to the second villa?

Who got dumped from Love Island last week?

The two Islanders most recently dumped from the Villa were Ikenna and Amber. In his exit chat, Ikenna stayed cool and collected as ever, calling his Love Island experience “the best holiday I’ve ever been on”.

"I didn’t find romance but it was nice to be in the Villa, nice to have a pool in the heat, couldn’t really complain,” he said, “Obviously short-lived but that’s cool though.”

Ikenna said he didn’t hold any hard feelings towards Indiyah for asking if they could stay just friends, saying: “I feel like in the end, it was probably good that we left it like that, as now she won’t feel any type of way going about her way in the Villa. I’m happy for her and also intrigued how she’ll get on in the Villa now.

"Initially I did want to stay coupled up with her romantically. She was the one who suggested it [being friends]. I thought OK, maybe that is something we should think about. Then in the end that’s what happened.”

Amber and Ikenna leave the Love Island villa (ITV2)

He also went on to call Dami and Indiyah “a good match” and is looking forward to seeing how things develop between them on TV.

In her exit chat, Amber said leaving the Villa was “definitely a shock” but she doesn’t have any regrets looking back on her time on Love Island. She also said that she’s rooting for all the other Islanders but said Luca and Gemma are the couple to watch.

"I definitely think Luca and Gemma are a strong couple - I think how he reacted with Danica coming in was great and helped Gemma trust Luca even more. I love them two together,” she said. “I think the whole Villa could see the connection between them before they even got together.”

Full list of dumped Love Islanders

So far, we’ve had Liam Llewellyn leave the Villa voluntarily, as well as islanders dumped during recouplings and public votes. They are:

- Afia

- Remi

- Amber

- Ikenna