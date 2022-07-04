Love Island: Who is Jack Keating? Ronan Keating's son is Casa Amor bombshell

Life is a rollercoaster indeed. Ronan Keating’s son Jack Keating has joined the Love Island Casa Amor villa as a bombshell.

Over the next few days, Jack will be hoping to turn one of the original girls’ heads so they bring him back into the main villa – and he’s already had a chat with Gemma Owen.

He is one of six bombshell men who have been parachuted into Casa Amor as the “ultimate test” of the islanders’ loyalties.

Jack Keating has joined the Casa Amor villa on Love Island (Instagram: @jackkeating11)

Also joining Casa Amor alongside him was Deji Adeniyi, Josh Samuel Le Grove, George Tasker, Samuel Agbiji, and Billy Brown.

Here’s all you need to know about Jack Keating and his famous da’.

Who is Jack Keating on Love Island? Casa Amor bombshell

Ronan Keating's son Jack has joined Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell (Steve Schofield)

Jack Keating works in social media marketing in London. His Instagram account is @jackkeating11 where he currently has 14.3k followers.

Originally from Dublin, the 23-year-old says he will bring “good chat” and some “Irish charm” into the Love Island villa.

Jack, who plays rugby and has a “competitive edge”, said: “I’m gonna have to potentially break up a couple maybe. It won’t be the most ideal thing, but I’ve got to do what’s best for me”

He is the son of singer Ronan Keating and model Yvonne Connolly. The pair were married for 17 years and divorced in 2015.

Ronan Keating's son Jack Keating has joined the Casa Amor villa in Love Island 2022 (ITV)

Who is Jack Keating on Love Island’s dad?

Ronan Keating is best known for being part of the Irish boyband Boyzone, alongside Stephen Gately, Shan Lynch, Keith Duffy, and Michael Graham.

Boyzone's hits include No Matter What, which sold four million copies, Words, Baby Can I Hold You, Father and Son, and When the Going Gets Tough.

The band formed in 1993 and were managed by Louis Walsh, who is best known as an X Factor judge. They are considered one of the most successful British boybands of all time, having sold around 25 million records worldwide.

Ronan went solo in 1999 and caught global attention when his song When You Say Nothing At All featured in Hollywood movie Notting Hill.

He went on to judge the X Factor and The Voice in Australia and is now a presenter on BBC’s The One Show.

"He will be watching when I’m on [Love Island] for sure,” Jack said, “He’s buzzing for me. Me and my dad are very close, we’re best mates.”