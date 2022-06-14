A surprise dumping was followed up by the reveal of two shocking new bombshells – and one has caught our eye in particular. Two new men will enter the Love Island Villa tonight, with one of them coming from Edinburgh and being related to a former Hibs player.

Here’s what you need to know about both bombshells ahead of tonight’s episode.

Edinburgh bombshell Jay Younger enters the Love Island Villa

28-year-old investment analyst Jay Younger is entering the Villa straight from Edinburgh. His arrival was announced in a shock bombshell after Afia was dumped from the Villa during a surprise fire pit meeting.

Jay has Edinburgh celeb ancestry, being the grandson of Tommy Younger, a former Scotland football captain who earned his place in the Hibs hall of fame. The goalie played 24 times for Scotland between 1855 and 1858, captaining for the team during four games in 1958.

When asked why he’s entering Love Island, Jay replied: “I think I am at the point in my life where it would be quite fun to find someone and have fun along the way. And doing it in Mallorca and in the Villa would be a great opportunity, so why not?”

Jay Younger is a former athlete who lives in Edinburgh. Photo: ITV / Love Island.

“I am going to be a supportive Islander, I think I am going to bring a lot of fun,” he added. “Hopefully some good laughs along the way and maybe some indecisive decisions.”

“I think I genuinely have what most females want. I’ve got a good job, I think I am a good looking lad and I have a lot of fun so I feel like I could add a lot of value to their lives if they add a lot of value to mine.”

Jay says that his family and friends would describe him as unassuming but also “the heart of the party”. His dating history is self-described as “very unpredictable”.

“I am very competitive, so I wouldn’t be afraid to go after a girl if I wanted them,” he adds, perhaps due to his footballer grandfather.

Jay will be joined by 22-year-old Remi from Manchester. Photo: ITV / Love Island.

Another bombshell enters Love Island alongside Edinburgh lad

Jay will be joined by 22-year-old Remi Lambert from Manchester. The model was inspired to enter the Villa by Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s relationship.

“When I saw...how strong they are together, I thought, ‘I want a love like that’,” he said. “I feel like I’m going to bring the goofy vibe, the fun vibe that everyone needs and the chilled person that everyone can talk to if anything is wrong.”

Remi believes his family and friends would describe him as “a family oriented person”, adding that he is “the guy who takes my family out on trips whenever they’re down”.