Last night's episode of Love Island saw a surprise dumping, when newcomer Jacques had to choose between two single women, Afia and Paige. The girl he didn’t choose would be immediately dumped from the Villa.

The two singles had gotten a reprieve when Liam left the Villa, but now the number of Islanders looking for love needed to be cut down. The coupled-up Islanders watched on as Jacques had to make the call on who he would like to couple with. Here’s who he chose and what happened after she left.

Who got dumped from Love Island last night?

Jacques chose to couple up with Paige, leaving Afia to be dumped from the Villa. She had just entered a few episodes previously as a double-bombshell, alongside Ekin-Su.

"Obviously I’m going to miss everyone in the Villa but I’m going to keep trying to find love,” she told Love Island producers. “I’m sure Mr Right is out there somewhere.”

Looking back over her time in the Villa, Afia said she was initially attracted to Dami, but then grew more interested in Ikenna.

“I did get the vibe that things were going well for Indiyah and Ikenna quite quickly,” she added.

Newcomer Jacques had to choose between Afia and Paige. Photo: ITV / Love Island.

"I’ve learned that I can be a bit shy and it takes me a bit of time to come out of my shell. But I maybe learned to put myself out there a bit more. I did learn a few things.”

Nonetheless, Afia wouldn’t change a thing about how she approached Love Island, saying “I feel like I stayed true to myself so I’d do things the same.”

Looking at the other couples on Love Island, Afia is backing Luca and Gemma, and Amber and Dami to go the distance.

"It’s such early days but those two felt like the most solid couples,” she said.

Having just entered the Villa alongside Ekin-Su as a bombshell, Afia is already on her way home. Photo: ITV / Love Island.