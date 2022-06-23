Love Island: New bombshell Charlie Radnedge's Made in Chelsea connection

Love Island has thrown the girls a new boy to play with – and he seems straight out of Made In Chelsea.

Charlie Radnedge entered the villa last night (June 22) to a warm reception from the girls...and a steely one from the boys.

The blond bombshell arrived at a cocktail party where he was interrogated by the girls, and the boys watched on from the terrace.

Charlie Radnedge is the latest bombshell contestant in the Love Island villa (Insta: @charlieradnedge)

Charlie landed on the same day as newcomer Antigoni and has the potential to stir things up in the Mallorcan villa.

But who is he, where is he from, and who does he have his eye on? Here’s all you need to know.

Who is Love Island’s Charlie Rednedge? Age, where he’s from and job

Charlie Rednedge works in property development and is from London.

Charlie Radnedge has entered the Love Island villa (ITV2 Love Island)

The 28-year-old says he’s “slightly more mature” than some people in the villa, and is “forward and straight talking".

Speaking before entering the Love Island villa, he said: “I’m very competitive. I would have an issue stepping on people’s toes if they’re good friends of mine.

"But I haven’t met anyone yet. Everyone’s there for the same reason. Even people who have good intentions and are good people would need to step on people’s toes to find what they’re looking for.”

Charlie Rednedge’s Made in Chelsea connection

When Charlie entered the Love Island villa, some viewers may have thought he belonged on a different reality TV program.

And, it turns out, he is friends with Made In Chelsea cast members.

Emily Blackwell shared his Instagram post about joining the show on her story, writing: “YEEESSSSS @charlieradnedge”

And Harvey Armstrong also posted support for Charlie, sharing a video of him entering the villa on his Insta story and writing: “CANT BELIEVE IT @charlieradnedge MY BOY”

Who in Love Island is Charlie Rednedge interested in?

Of all the girls in the Love Island villa, Charlie says he has his eye on Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu, Paige Thorne, and Tasha Ghouri.

He said: “Ekin-Su is more towards my classic type. Paige seems like a very, very nice girl. Tasha seems like good fun as well. I find her quite intriguing - I want to find out more about her.”

But Charlie says he is keeping an open mind until he gets to know the girls. “I might get on with someone I didn’t fancy before,” he says, “I’m very much on the personality side of things and whether you vibe with someone.”

What is Charlie Radnedge’s Instagram?

Charlie is on Instagram as @charlieradnedge where he currently has almost 9,000 followers.

He is also on TikTok @charlieradnedge but only has one post on the platform so far.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub