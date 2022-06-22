A new bombshell is set to cause trouble in paradise on Love Island tonight.

Antigoni Buxton is the latest attractive singleton to join the Mallorcan villa in the hopes of finding true love.

She’s sure to ruffle some feathers tonight as she takes three boys on a speed date.

Antigoni Buxton is the latest bombshell on Love Island 2022 (Instagram: @antigoni)

But who is Antigoni Buxton? Where’s she from and what is her type on paper? Let’s find out…

Who is new Love Island contestant Antigoni Buxton?

Antigoni Buxton is a Cypriot singer-songwriter living in London.

Antigoni Buxton is 26 from London (Love Island/ITV2)

The bombshell says friends would call her a “party animal” and says she has been single for almost a year and a half.

"I think I’m going to bring positive energy,” she says, “I’m a very positive person. I’m a Cypriot girl and I love being in the sun. I’ve got nothing to lose!”

Antigoni has more than 34,000 followers on Instagram already @antigoni. She is the daughter of television presenter Tonia Buxton, who hosts My Greek Kitchen on the Discovery Channel.

The 26-year-old is also rumoured to have been linked romantically with previous Love Island contestant Jack Fowler.

She says she is a “fierce friend” who is very loyal and protective.

But Antigoni said: “In life generally I am quite competitive. It’s not my intention to tread on anyone’s toes but if I feel the energy from somebody and that connection then in a very open and honest way, I will explore that but I’ll be transparent with everyone in the situation.”

Antigoni has not revealed which boy she has her eye on in the villa but she says men who are stingy give her the ick.

She said: “I’ve only ever been in love once - I don’t think I’ve been in love since. I think I fall in lust and infatuation quickly.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub