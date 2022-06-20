Last night's episode of Love Island saw a shocking dumping, when the girls had to choose a boy to couple up with. It kicked off with Danica picking Luca, previously loved up with Gemma. The other girls also made their decisions, leaving Indiyah to decide which boy gets dumped from the Villa.

Danica’s decision left Luca “fuming” and Gemma visibly uncomfortable, while the other Islanders looked on in shock. Here’s who was ultimately dumped from the Island after chaos ensued.

Who got dumped from Love Island last night?

Indiyah was left to the end of the recoupling, forced to choose between her previous partner Ikenna and newcomer Remi. She ultimately went with Ikenna, leaving Remi to be dumped from the Villa.

"I’m a bit disappointed - I wish I could stay longer to get to know Indiyah and Danica mostly,” Remi said in his exit interview. “At the same time, I feel like it was my time to leave. I was getting mixed signals and I wasn't getting a clear answer from the girls.”

"I feel like me and Indiyah had a connection but her and Ikenna were there from the start and they’ve built a strong connection and foundation. I just wish I’d had more time with her,” he continued.

Remi also revealed that he was “definitely close to Jay”, our very own Edinburgh Islander, calling him his “guy for life now”.

Danica shocked the Villa with her choice during the recoupling. Photo: Love Island / ITV.

"I’m going to miss Jay the most of course. Jay and I got along so well. I was hoping he could be my personal trainer there. We didn’t get in that many gym sessions but I’m sure we will on the outside.”

Full list of dumped Love Islanders

So far, we’ve had Liam Llewellyn leave the Villa voluntarily, as well as two Islanders dumped during recouplings. They are:

- Afia

Remi was "disappointed" to be leaving, giving an emotional interview on Love Island Aftersun. Photo: Love Island / ITV.

- Remi