When does Love Island finish? Love Island 2022 final date and winner odds

The eighth series of Love Island has been quite a journey. From islanders crawling on the terrace, to #boobgate, to wild scenes on movie night and during the snog, marry, pie challenge.

But the summer of love in the Mallorcan villa is about to come to an end, as the ITV reality dating show is set to crown two islanders as the series champions.

Here’s when the Love Island final is due to take place, what to expect, and who is most likely to win the £50,000 prize.

When is the Love Island final? Ekin-Su and Davide on Love Island 2022 (ITV)

When does Love Island end? Date of Love Island final 2022

Though ITV has not officially announced when the 2022 Love Island final will be, it is expected to take place on Monday, August 1.

It will mean this series has run for the usual eight weeks, having started on Monday, June 6.

A source told The Sun: “There was speculation that ITV might extend the series because ratings have been so impressive this year. But they also know there can be too much of a good thing.

Love Island host Laura Whitmore will return to the villa for the final (ITV)

“With Winter Love Island coming back in 2023, bosses want to keep anticipation high and not exhaust the format.”

This is one of the most-watched Love Island series’ to date, racking up a peak of 3.5 million viewers during the explosive Casa Amor recoupling.

Who are the favourites to win Love Island 2022? Love Island odds

The odds for who will win Love Island are constantly changing as each new episode airs.

However, the current favourites to win are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti. Close behind are Paige Thorne and Adam Collard, who is on his second appearance in the Love Island villa.

Currently in third place are Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, with Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope in fourth. Despite being the only couple who are boyfriend and girlfriend, Tasha Ghouri and Andew Le Page are currently the sixth favourites to win – behind Billy Brown and Danica Taylor.