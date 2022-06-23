Love Island: Two series' of Love Island planned for 2023, ITV announces

Viewers are currently enjoying the drama of the eighth series of ITV2’s reality dating show.

But it won’t be a whole year to wait for the next series – Love Island will be returning in the New Year with a winter series in South Africa.

ITV bosses have confirmed the show will also run in summer 2023 as normal, with eight weeks in the OG Majorca villa.

Davide has become one of the viewers' favourite contestants on Love Island 2022

It comes as the current series had its biggest overnight audience since its launch last night, with an average of up to 2.9 million viewers.

The last time Love Island had a winter series was in 2020, with Paige Turley and Finn Tapp winning the crown and £50,000 prize money.

There had been plans to have two series that year, but the summer 2020 series was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Love Island is returning with two series in 2023 (ITV)

Love Island returned in summer 2021 with Millie Court and Liam Reardon taking the prize.

The current eighth series is almost half way through, with the infamous Casa Amor on the horizon, set to test the islanders’ relationships.

The two new series will air on ITV2 and ITVX - ITV's new streaming platform - in 2023.