It’s the last few days of Love Island’s eighth series, and the islanders are being whittled down ahead of the grand final.

Sunday night’s episode (July 24) saw the islanders take on a sports day challenge, competing in an egg and spoon race, three legged race, and tug of war.

The blue team, led by Tasha Ghouri, came out victorious as Davide Sanclimenti overpowered Adam Collard in the tug of war.

The islanders gather around the firepit on Love Island last night (ITV)

Later, the islanders were told to gather around the firepit as the public had been voting for their favourite couples. One by one, it was announced by text which islanders were safe.

The couples in the bottom three were: Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen, Deji Adeniyi and Lacey Edwards, and Nathalia Campos and Reece Ford. Only one couple would remain in the Love Island villa, and the others would be dumped.

Who left Love Island? Latest islanders dumped from villa

Deji and Lacey have been dumped from Love Island (ITV)

Unlike previous episodes of Love Island, the results of the dumping were not left on a cliffhanger this time.

The islanders who received the fewest votes and had to go home were: Deji, Lacey, Nathalia and Reece.

Deji had entered the show during Casa Amor, while Lacey, Nathalia and Reece had arrived in the last few days as bombshells to tempt the islanders.

Deji said: “It is a beautiful experience, I’m grateful every day to have lasted as long as I did. I have so much love for everyone. I feel like I have made friends for life, genuinely."

Reece and Nathalia have been dumped from Love Island (ITV)

Lacey, a dancer from Swindon, said: “I am just honestly really grateful that I got to be a part of the show. I’ve made really good friends and I am excited to see what happens with me and Deji.”

Nathalia, a social media influencer from Brazil, had attempted to get to know Adam and Davide but they both decided to stay loyal to Paige Thorne and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu respectively.

On exiting the villa, she said: “I am happy that in a short space of time I experienced a lot of the Love Island journey.

"At the time that I walked in I thought there could be something for me but after being there I saw that the couples in there had a strong connection having been together for a long time so I don’t think more time would change that.”

While Reece, a model from Coventry, had been getting to know Danica, but she chose to couple up with Halifax Town footballer Jamie instead.

He said: “My gut instinct was that she’d choose Jamie. Obviously a bit disappointed, but I was kind of expecting it, so not entirely surprised."

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience. I got on well with everyone in there. They’re all really nice, genuine people."

Who is left on Love Island? Full list of couples

The latest dumping means there are six couples left in the Love Island villa now. They are: Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen.

There are normally four couples in the final, so two more could be dumped in the next few days.

Full list of dumped Love Islanders

So far, we’ve had Liam Llewellyn and Jacques O’Neil leave the Villa voluntarily, as well as islanders dumped during recouplings and public votes. They are:

- Liam Llewelyn (left voluntarily)

- Afia Tonkmor (recoupling)

- Remi Lambert (recoupling)

- Amber Beckford (public vote)

- Ikenna Ekwonna (public vote)

- Charlie Radnedge (public vote)

- Antigoni Buxton (public vote)

- Mollie Salmon (Casa Amor)

- Cheyanne Kerr (Casa Amor)

- Jazmine Nichol (Casa Amor)

- Jack Keating (Casa Amor)

- Samuel Agbiji (Casa Amor)

- George Tasker (Casa Amor)

- Jay Younger (public vote)

- Chyna Mills (public vote)

- Jacques O’Neil (left voluntarily)

- Josh Samuel Le Grove (public vote)

- Coco Lodge (public vote)

- Billy Brown (public vote)

- Summer Botwe (public vote)

- Deji Adeniyi (public vote)

- Lacey Edwards (public vote)

- Nathalia Campos (public vote)

- Reece Ford (public vote)