This week the Love Island contestants were sent to a VIP party with a set from international DJ Joel Corry. Little did they know they were about to be visited by host Laura Whitmore.

“Hello Islanders, how are you all doing? Having a good time?” She said, “I am not here to join in on the fun sadly and I am afraid the party is over, could you all please line up by the pool.”

Viewers had been voting for their favourite boy and girl in the villa. Now, Laura told them, the results are in and the islanders with the fewest votes were at risk of being dumped from the island.

Tasha Ghouri at the Vibe Club on Love Island (ITV)

The host revealed the four contestants with the fewest votes were: Danica Taylor, Summer Botwe, Billy Brown, and Dami Hope.

However, she then announced the other islanders would get to decide who would stay and who would go.

The episode then finished on that cliffhanger, leaving viewers to wait for Wednesday night’s episode (July 20) to find out who was dumped.

Love Island host Laura Whitmore arrives to kill the vibe at the VIP party with the result of the public vote (ITV)

Who left Love Island? Latest islanders dumped from villa

Billy Brown and Summer Botwe were sent home by the islanders following this week’s public vote.

The girls chose to save Dami, who is coupled up with Indiya Polack, and the boys chose to save Danica, who had been coupled up with Billy.

"It’s been coming you know, I’ve been single,” said Summer, “But it’s been a fun journey for me. I’ve made friends for life even though I didn’t find love in here.”

Summer and Billy were dumped from Love Island last night (ITV)

Billy said: “You always feel like you’ve got more to give. But I’ve made good friends with the boys and girls in here, so you can’t complain.”

Both contestants had joined Love Island during Casa Amor. Billy had been brought back by Tasha Ghouri while Dami chose to recouple with Summer.

However, after Casa, Tasha decided she wanted to get back with Andrew Le Page and Dami decided he wanted to get back with Indiyah – leaving them both single.

Summer moved on and had been getting to know Joshua Samuel Le Grove until he was dumped last week.

Billy had coupled up with Danica, however the pair fell out after he kissed Gemma in the snog marry pie challenge, told other islanders what they had been up to in the bedroom, and then told Danica he wasn’t interested in her.

Full list of dumped Love Islanders

So far, we’ve had Liam Llewellyn and Jacques O’Neil leave the Villa voluntarily, as well as islanders dumped during recouplings and public votes. They are:

- Liam Llewelyn (left voluntarily)

- Afia Tonkmor (recoupling)

- Remi Lambert (recoupling)

- Amber Beckford (public vote)

- Ikenna Ekwonna (public vote)

- Mollie Salmon (Casa Amor)

- Cheyanne Kerr (Casa Amor)

- Jazmine Nichol (Casa Amor)

- Samuel Agbiji (Casa Amor)

- George Tasker (Casa Amor)

- Chyna Mills (public vote)

- Jacques O’Neil (left voluntarily)

- Josh Samuel Le Grove (public vote)

- Coco Lodge (public vote)

- Billy Brown (public vote)

- Summer Botwe (public vote)