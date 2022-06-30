Love Island is in full swing and there has been a decent helping of drama already – usually revolving around Ekin-Su.

But there is one right of passage the islanders haven't yet faced. The rollercoaster ride of Casa Amor is almost upon us.

For those who need a reminder, here’s what Casa Amor is, and when it’s likely to start this year.

What is Casa Amor? Love Island twist explained

Translating to ‘house of Love’ in Spanish, Casa Amor is an infamous Love Island custom. It is often described as the “ultimate test” of the islanders’ relationships and takes place around half way through the eight week show.

The men and women are split into two villas – usually secretly. One group stays in the original villa, and the other is taken to Casa Amor.

There, they are met with a number of bombshells from the opposite sex who will try to “turn their heads”.

This segment of the show usually lasts around a week and has explosive results when the villas are reunited once more.

When this happens, each islander is asked whether they want to stay with their original couple or pick one of the new bombshells to recouple with.

In past Love Island series’, this has led to fiery TV moments – like when Michael recoupled with Joanna over Amber in 2019, and when Liam was confronted by Lillie after returning to Millie like he’d been a saint in 2021.

When is Casa Amor on Love Island 2022? Rumoured start date

ITV2 has not revealed the official start of the Casa Amor mayhem. However, it has been rumoured to begin next week.

And, ITV entertainment presenter Radzi Chinyanganya appears to have accidentally spilled the beans on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (June 30).

He said: “With Casa Amor coming next week that could all change in an eye blink.”

It would make sense to begin Casa Amor next week – we are about half way through this year’s Love Island, which is when it normally takes place.