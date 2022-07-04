Last night's episode (Thursday, June 30) of Love Island saw the result of the second public vote, with viewers choosing the most compatible couples they wanted to save.

The islanders were told to gather around the firepit where it was revealed who would be saved, and who could be dumped from the villa. The couples who were saved were: Dami and Indiyah, Ekin-Su and Davide, Gemma and Luca, and Paige and Jacques.

This meant three couples who received the lowest votes are at risk of being dumped from the show. They were: Jay and Danica, Antigoni and Charlie, and Tasha and Andrew.

The safe islanders were then given the bombshell news that the two people leaving would be chosen by them. The men will choose which woman will go, and the women will choose the man.

The episode was left on that cliffhanger, with the result of their decision to be aired on Friday July 1st’s episode.

But that was not the only bombshell dropped on Thursday night’s show. Before the credits rolled, ITV2 teased the return of the infamous Casa Amor. Who will stay and who will go? And who will make it to the second villa?

Who got dumped from Love Island last week?

The results of the Islanders’ decision meant that Charlie and Antigoni both left the Villa, having entered together as bombshells just a week prior.

"One of us was going to have to go, so obviously I’d rather I got to stay, but it is what it is,” said Antigoni. “I’m really happy for Danica that she’s going to get her chance to explore. I think she was really, really excited to meet somebody.”

Despite having to leave early on in her Love Island journey, Antigoni doesn’t regret how her experience went: “Every girl should only entertain a guy that thinks they’re great. I wanted someone that gave me that energy the way Jacques is with Paige and the way Luca is with Gemma.”

Casa Amor is coming soon to Love Island 2022 (ITV2)

Looking at the other couples, Antigoni believes they could all go the distance: “I’m rooting for Indiyah and Dami. I love them. They’re so sweet together. I genuinely think that all the couples that are together are really, really genuine. Tasha and Andrew have a really amazing connection.”

Although Charlie was disappointed to leave the Love Island Villa, he's already looking forward to connecting with the boys on the outside: “Out of the guys Jay and Davide I got on with best and I'll definitely see those two afterwards. I'll see all of the boys afterwards though, I think we're gonna do a night out and catch up.”

When asked which couples have what it takes to win, Charlie named Jacques and Paige: “I reckon Jaques and Paige are probably favourites to win. Paige is a lovely girl, you can't really fault her. She is just really, really nice and has an amazing personality. Jaques is the same, he's a hilarious guy, very outspoken but at the same time he’s very emotionally intelligent and gets situations and understands how people feel. I think they're a very good match.”

But how will they hold up in Casa Amor? Only time will tell.

Amber and Ikenna leave the Love Island villa (ITV2)

Full list of dumped Love Islanders

So far, we’ve had Liam Llewellyn leave the Villa voluntarily, as well as islanders dumped during recouplings and public votes. They are:

- Afia

- Remi

- Amber

- Ikenna

- Charlie

- Antigoni