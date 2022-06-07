The initial Love Island couples for the show's eighth series have been revealed, as for the first time, the ITV2 show's first coupling was decided by the British public.

The coupling kicked off with microbiologist Dami Hope and nanny Amber Beckford. Liam Llewellyn, a 22-year-old student from Newport, found himself matched with Gemma Owen, daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen. The show's first deaf contestant Tasha Ghouri coupled up with estate agent Andrew Le Page, while Ikenna Ekwonna partnered with Indiyah Polack.

Considering there was the extra twist of “Italian snack” Davide Sanclimenti entering the Villa, the first episode of Love Island was longer than usual at an 95 minutes long. So how long will tonight’s episode be and when does it air? Here’s what you need to know.

How long is Love Island on for tonight?

Tonight’s episode will be one hour and five minutes long.

"The cast of young singles settle into their daily routine of dating, flirting, dumping, and more,” reads the episode description. “Are there any early favourites to take home £50,000?”

The couples have been announced - now it's time to get grafting. Photo: ITV / Love Island.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

The episode will air at 9pm on ITV2 and will be available to catch up fro 10.05pm on ITV Hub. Episodes are also available the following morning on BritBox.

From the first episode, it seems that several of the girls like the look of Davide, especially Gemma, who’s certainly had her head turned. Tune in to discover what happens and stay up to date with our dedicated Facebook group.