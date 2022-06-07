Love Island 2022 odds: Which Love Island contestants are favoured to win after the first coupling?

Love Island love to throw us curveballs, like the entrance of Italian snack Davide on the very first episode of the 2022 season. However, it is still possible to calculate odds on various elements of the dating show.

For example, research from OLBG shows that there’s a 40% chance that the winning couple will enter the villa on the opening night, with odds currently at 6/4.

In addition, although it has never happened before, current odds of 8/1 are available for any islander from a previous series to return to the villa this year, which is an 11.11% chance.

Although it always seems inevitable that the winning couple will split the cash prize, there’s currently an 11.11% chance that either of the winning couple will steal the money, with current odds of 8/1.

Now that we know who all our OG Islanders are for 2022 and who they’re coupled up with, here’s a look at the favourites to win out of the men and women so far.

Love Island odds for 2022

The odds are in - but how will the Islanders shape up throughout the season? Photo: Love Island/ ITV.

According to OBLG’s research, the current favourite women in the Villa are:

Tasha Ghouri, with odds of 2/1 and probability of winning at 33.3% Gemma Owen, with odds of 2.5/1 and probability of winning at 28.6% Paige Thorne, with odds of 3.5/1 and probability of winning at 22/2% Indiyah Polack, with odds of 6/1 and probability of winning at 14.3% Amber Beckford, with odds of 10/1 and probability of winning at 9.1%

For the men, these are the current standings:

Luca Bish, with odds of 2.5/1 and probability of winning at 28.6% Liam Llewellyn, with odds of 3/1 and probability of winning at 25% Davide Sanclimenti, with odds of 6/1 and probability of winning at 17.3% Andrew Le Page, with odds of 7/1 and probability of winning at 12.5% Dami Hope, with odds of 7/1 and probability of winning at 12.5% Ikenna Ekwonna, with odds of 10/1 and probability of winning at 9.1%

Based on these odds, it seems that Gemma and Liam are the highest ranked couple, each placing second in the charts. However, with Gemma’s head certainly being turned by Italian bombshell Davide, who knows if the odds will be changing some time soon.